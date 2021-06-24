CANTON — Following six months of intensive training, seven students have completed the St. Lawrence County-David Sullivan Law Enforcement Academy. Most of the graduates are beginning careers with area police agencies.
“You can expect a difficult and very rewarding career ahead,” said Academy Director Joseph W. Brown at an in-person graduation ceremony. “You will encounter people at their most difficult times and people that are proud and appreciate what you do every day. Represent your profession with honesty and integrity. Treat people with dignity and respect.”
It was the 25th year SUNY Canton held the exclusive academy, which allows cadets to enroll under sponsorship from police agencies. SUNY Canton students can also participate in pre-employment training while completing their degrees in the Criminal Justice related programs.
Class President Breanne A. Sapp spoke about the experience of completing the academy and the camaraderie that formed between the cadets. She said each of her classmates taught her something over the course of the semester.
“In the last 26 weeks, we were pushed past a point any of us knew,” Sapp said. “We were taught by instructors from all over this county who wanted nothing but to see us succeed. They pushed us every day.”
Sapp, who is from Potsdam, was hired by the Oswego Police Department. She received awards for defensive tactics and emergency vehicle operations.
In addition to Sapp, the following students completed their academy training:
Brett Anderson completed his pre-employment training as a SUNY Canton Law Enforcement Leadership student.
Hunter C. Birchenough became an officer for the Gouverneur Village Police Department. Birchenough earned the David Sullivan Award as the best overall student.
Patrick R. Chapman became a deputy for the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Chapman earned the academy director’s 110% award.
James A. Gibson became an officer for the Norfolk Village Police Department. Gibson earned both the physical training award and the academic award.
Timothy J. Jenkins became an officer for the Potsdam Village Police Department. Jenkins earned the top shot award for firearms accuracy.
Brian Waite became an officer with the Ogdensburg City Police Department.
