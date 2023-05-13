CANTON — SUNY Canton’s Roo’s House was overflowing with pride and good cheer on Saturday morning at the university’s 115th commencement exercises.
“Reaching this amazing milestone through a global pandemic is a testament to your strength,” University Council President Ron O’Neill said.
Mr. O’Neill said after graduation that the class of 2023 should not leave their alma mater behind.
“Take every opportunity to stay connected to SUNY Canton,” he said.
Mr. O’Neill closed his remarks with a quote from “that famous philosopher anonymous.”
“I know not what the future holds, but I do know who holds the future,” he said.
“We are counting on you to lead the way,” Mr. O’Neill said.
SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran addressed the diversity of the class of 2023.
Graduates came from 16 states and eight countries, President Szafran said. Their ages ranged from 18 to 61. Degrees were granted in 54 majors.
The class of 2023 had 55 students with perfect 4.0 grade point averages and an average undergraduate GPA of 3.31.
President Szafran said 22 class members received two degrees while two received three.
Class speaker Abigail Fink, president of the student government association, said she never expected to find herself in the position she was in on Saturday.
She said her public school educational experience could have been better. She started homeschooling in ninth grade, missing out on many typical experiences of a teenager in high school.
She came to SUNY Canton as a “terrified freshman.”
She said the staff at SUNY Canton was as relentless as the bullies she faced in middle school.
They said, “I believe in your future. I believe in your promise. I believe in your ability.”
Miss Fink told her classmates, “You are capable. You are deserving. You have worked for your opportunities.”
Professor Maureen P. Maiocco, one of only three SUNY Canton professors honored with a SUNY Distinguished Teaching Professorship award, spoke to the class about her journey.
“Follow your passion as I have, no matter the challenges,” she said.
Professor Maiocco began her career at SUNY Canton in 2004 with a desire to expand the early childhood program. The two-year associate degree was still in its early stages. She quickly became the faculty member responsible for its continuing success and created the four-year early childhood care and management program in 2018.
“Be a leader and a follower,” she said, “both roles are equally important.”
Ms. Maiocco became emotional as she closed her remarks.
“Thank you for making me feel like my 38 years of teaching has made a difference,” she said.
Several students were given special recognition at the commencement ceremony, including:
Danielle Giron Reyes, a veterinary technology graduate from Rockaway Park, was given the David R. Maynard student activities award.
Jonah R. Black, among the first students to take advantage of a new policy that allows students to earn a double major, was given the Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence.
Mr. Black maintained a 4.0 GPA in both forensic criminology and applied psychology.
Samantha Dayter, a lacrosse team member, who had already earned an associate degree in nursing and is a licensed registered nurse, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in nursing and a minor in applied psychology. Her academic accomplishments include both President’s and Dean’s List honors. She was given a Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence.
The outstanding graduate award, baccalaureate level, went to Muhammad H. Shabbir, a Canino School of Engineering Technology graduate.
The outstanding graduate award for associate level went to Gracyn Emmerton, a physical therapist assistant program graduate.
