CANTON — SUNY Canton’s Roo’s House was overflowing with pride and good cheer on Saturday morning at the university’s 115th commencement exercises.

“Reaching this amazing milestone through a global pandemic is a testament to your strength,” University Council President Ron O’Neill said.

Spectators using smartphones scramble to take photos of degree recipients entering SUNY Canton’s Roo’s House field house on Saturday. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

Professor Maureen P. Maiocco stands on a footstool as she speaks on Saturday during the graduation ceremony at SUNY Canton’s Roo’s House. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

Graduating with a Veterinary Tech degree, Jillian M. Rohde hugs her service dog Sven as they line up for the procession to graduation on Saturday at SUNY Canton’s Roo’s House. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

Muhammad Hussan Shabbir received the distinguished baccalaureate award during the graduation ceremony at SUNY Canton’s Roo’s House on Saturday. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
