CANTON — SUNY Canton has established a decade-long tradition of being a Military Friendly® School.
“We are honored to be selected for this designation,” SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran said. “In addition to providing educational options that will lead directly to a career, SUNY Canton has unparalleled services for its students, with support tailored for our service members, veterans and their families.”
Viqtory Media, a veteran-owned small business, notified the college of its designation in an announcement corresponding with the 2021-2022 selection cycle. It is the tenth consecutive year that the college has been named Military Friendly®.
For nine of those years, outreach efforts have been overseen by Patrick S. Massaro, the college’s veterans coordinator. Massaro was recently placed in charge of the SUNY Canton Career Ready Education and Success Training center, which has previously partnered with Fort Drum to offer Solar Ready Vets. The program helps service members who are transitioning out of the military develop the skills needed to work in the solar energy industry.
The college currently has about 100 students who are either active duty servicemembers, reserve members, national guard, veterans, or dependents or spouses of military personnel. Following college-wide trends, the majority of those students are enrolled in health-related majors, including Nursing and Health Care Management.
Among other services, SUNY Canton offers an application fee waiver policy for all active-duty, National Guard, reserve and veteran students. The Raymond G. Modell Veterans Lounge and Battle Buddy Center offers a space on campus where veterans and service members can socialize and study. Modell, a 1962 graduate of the college, enrolled through the GI Bill after his Air Force service.
