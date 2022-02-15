CANTON — SUNY Canton has added microcredentials to its course offerings.
Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul on Tuesday announced the expansion of microcredentials in high-demand fields like health care, with more than 400 microcredentials across 31 SUNY campuses for everyone from current students to working professionals .
A news release from SUNY Canton said microcredentials are designed to be completed in a shorter timeframe than a college degree, “taking one or two semesters, not years,” to complete, and provide “immediate evidence of skills mastered via a college transcript or digital badge.”
“Microcredentials are the latest extension of SUNY Canton’s renowned flexible educational options,” SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran said in a statement. “Obtaining a microcredential can help students add value to their education or use them as a foundation towards a career and additional higher education.”
The college offers five microcredentials through its Center for Criminal Justice, Intelligence and Cybersecurity on topics ranging from drone surveillance to death investigations.
The school’s largest four-year degree, health care management, is designing industry-specific microcredentials for those who are already employed. The department plans to create a series of stackable courses for non-degree students in health cybersecurity, medical billing and coding, and health care leadership, among several other hospital and nursing home-specific options.
SUNY Canton describes microcredentials as “both stackable and portable, meaning they are designed to meet current and emerging market demands and industry standards.” Microcredentials can also benefit those who are looking to change careers or stay on top of advancements within their professions, the release said.
