CANTON — SUNY Canton will be offering in-person instruction and student life options at expanded levels during the fall semester.
President Zvi Szafran said he is excited to announce that the College will be offering extended academic, recreational, and other in-person activities once again. He and the college’s administration made the decision alongside the announcement that New York state has hit its 70% vaccination goals and is easing COVID-19 restrictions.
“We are lining up a robust series of student life options,” Szafran said in a press release from the college. “This includes recreation, intramural sports, athletics, student organizations, activities, and events. As a big soccer fan, I’m personally looking forward to watching the Roos’ soccer teams take to the field once again.”
The majority of SUNY Canton’s classes will be returning to full in-person instruction.
“Our faculty can’t wait to get back into the classrooms and labs,” said SUNY Canton Provost Peggy A. De Cooke. “Hands-on instruction is a SUNY Canton hallmark.”
After more than a year of COVID-related restrictions, re-establishing a vibrant on-campus environment is a top priority. “I can’t wait to welcome students back for an exciting semester,” said SUNY Canton Dean of Students Courtney B. Bish. “It will be filled with in-person events, engaging and enriching programs, and full bleachers for games at Roos House.”
In an email to students, Bish announced activities including canoeing, hiking and other off campus trips as part of the “Best Year Ever” initiative for residential students.
Important updates for fall 2021 include:
Move-in days for the college’s five residence halls will begin Aug. 23. In addition to the two pet wings in Mohawk Hall, there is now a brand-new Esports Wing in Heritage Hall. Students once again will be allowed to have visitors in the residence halls. To apply to live on campus, visit the college’s housing application website.
The semester is scheduled to begin Aug. 26. SUNY Canton offers rolling admissions, and there is still space available. To apply to SUNY Canton, visit the admissions webpage.
SUNY Canton’s Academic Calendar includes a Homecoming and Family Weekend event scheduled for Sept. 17 to Sept. 19. The weekend is slated to have live athletic competition, campus cultural events, and student-run activities. The full academic calendar is available online.
Both the Roos House Convocation, Athletic and Recreation Center and the newly renovated Dana Hall gym will be open as normal for student use and will allow pick-up basketball games.
A fall break is scheduled for Oct. 18 and 19 and a weeklong Thanksgiving recess begins Nov. 20.
Classes offered in person prior to the pandemic will be available in-person once again and will be held at full capacity. Online and flex classes will also be available for remote learners.
The Criminal Justice and Cybersecurity-related programs will be offered in their new home in Dana Hall featuring brand-new state-of-the-art facilities.
The shift back to traditional instruction and subsequent scheduling will follow all local, state, SUNY, and federal guidelines. More updates are expected as the college continually strives to best serve its students.
“The ability to adapt and respond quickly is what has always made SUNY Canton resilient,” Szafran said. “I’m more optimistic than ever about our future. As we transition back to a normal semester this fall, the lessons we’ve learned will propel us far beyond where we were just a year ago.”
The college is strongly recommending that any person who can get vaccinated should do so prior to fall in anticipation of the in-person experience. All SUNY institutions will be requiring vaccination if one or more of the COVID-19 vaccines is fully approved by the FDA prior to the start of the academic year.
