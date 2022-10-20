CANTON — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced SUNY Canton will receive $2.3 million for a new on-campus child care center. The funding was included in a larger $15.6 million state investment to expand child care access at the State University of New York and the City University of New York.

SUNY Canton is in the beginning phases of planning a new center on campus, which will serve between 50 and 70 children. The center would serve the college’s faculty and staff, local families, and SUNY Canton students who have children.

