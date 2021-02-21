CANTON — SUNY Canton has been awarded top ranking status in four degrees by Intelligent.com, with two of those programs housed in the college’s new Center for Criminal Justice, Intelligence and Cybersecurity (CJIC).
The Emergency Management bachelor’s degree was ranked 7th out of 50 programs and received a “Best Liberal Arts Focus” description. Additionally, the college’s Homeland Security bachelor’s degree was ranked 22 out of 50 programs and was highlighted by a “Best for Criminal Justice” annotation. Both programs specialize in training students to respond to disasters and other emergency situations.
“Our center presents new opportunities for all SUNY Canton students,” said Professor Elizabeth A. Brown, Ph.D., who oversees the CJIC. “There are now more options to minor in programs. Students from other disciplines can take electives in courses that were previously reserved for the Criminal Justice-related programs.”
Brown said the Emergency Management program is undergoing a revision to address current trends and topics. Faculty have designed new classes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, adding to the program’s ongoing evolution. A brand-new class “Emergency Management in Public Health and Healthcare” will be offered online this summer for the first time.
More than 500 students are currently enrolled in the CJIC.
SUNY Canton’s associate degree in Veterinary Science Technology also made 22nd out of 47 with a “Best in the Northeast” citation. In addition to the two-year program, the college offers an online Veterinary Services Administration bachelor’s degree. The four-year Veterinary Technology program allows students who have successfully completed the Bachelor of Science degree to transfer into a Doctor of Veterinary Medicineprogram.
The college’s four-year Finance degree came in 23rd out of 50 with a “Best Internship” mention. With a background in business, the program broadens students’ perspectives on the financial services sector. Its applied hands-on focus includes investment strategies and risk management. Faculty from the program are active in financial research and scholarship.
Intelligent.com’s research guide is based on an assessment of 2,277 accredited colleges and universities. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology uses an algorithm that collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to compare each university’s degree program.
The online resource Bachelors Degree Center listed SUNY Canton’s Graphic and Multimedia Design program in its national rankings. The four-year program emphasizes a well-rounded education with digital video, photography, web development, and modern three-dimensional design courses. Most recently, the program has integrated 3D printing technology. There is also an emphasis on emerging digital communications platforms.
The Bachelors Degree Center is designed to help prospective students find the best educational program suited to their financial, educational, and personal situations.
