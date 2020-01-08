CANTON, NY (01/07/2020)
SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran recognizes more than 500 students for earning academic honors during the fall 2019 semester.
“Your success is a point of pride for us,” Szafran said. “The college’s faculty, staff and administration are proud to share in your achievement.”
President’s List Honors are awarded to full-time students who achieve a 3.75 or greater grade point average.
Students recognized include:
Delaney Dow, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Brasher Falls.
Benjamin R. Horner, a SUNY Canton Criminal Justice major from Brasher Falls.
Christina M. Adams, a SUNY Canton Graphic and Multimedia Design major from Canton.
Emma M. Bortnick, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Canton.
Emma Duffany, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Canton.
Alexa Luther, a SUNY Canton Criminal Justice major from Canton.
Emily Rexford, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Canton.
Abigail E. Savage, a SUNY Canton Veterinary Technology major from Canton.
Gabrielle Durant, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Chase Mills.
Andrea Bonno, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Colton.
Brett M. St. Germain, a SUNY Canton Criminal Justice: Law Enforcement Leadership major from Colton.
Collin Trathen, a SUNY Canton Mechatronics Technology major from DePeyster.
Forest B. Hathaway, a SUNY Canton Civil and Environmental Engineering Technology major from Fine.
Erica Briggs, a SUNY Canton Finance major from Gouverneur.
Cortney L. Brunet, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from Gouverneur.
Conagher Buckmaster, a SUNY Canton Engineering Science 2+2 major from Gouverneur.
Emily L. Farrell, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Gouverneur.
Emily R. McGregor, a SUNY Canton Individual Studies major from Gouverneur.
Alexis K. Sheen, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Gouverneur.
Daniel S. Whitton, a SUNY Canton Mechatronics Technology major from Gouverneur.
Alyssa R. Fisher, a SUNY Canton Game Design and Development major from Hammond.
Evelyn Brooks, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from Hannawa Falls.
Cole Murray, a SUNY Canton Construction Technology: Management major from Hannawa Falls.
Ethan Fowler, a SUNY Canton Sustainable Energy Technology major from Harrisville.
Anna E. Teal, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Harrisville.
Amber L. Williams, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from Heuvelton.
Donica M. Robinson, a SUNY Canton Early Childhood Care and Management major from Lisbon.
Carson Smith, a SUNY Canton Construction Technology: Management major from Lisbon.
Carly Amo, a SUNY Canton Criminal Investigation major from Massena.
Danielle A. Eggleston, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Massena.
Francesca Lamina, a SUNY Canton Physical Therapist Assistant major from Massena.
Ayanna D. Mason, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Massena.
Devin Page, a SUNY Canton Homeland Security major from Massena.
Abigail R. Shearer, a SUNY Canton Finance major from Massena.
Diane M. Shearer, a SUNY Canton Finance major from Massena.
Emily Witkop, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Massena.
Ellen L. Deshaw, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Nicholville.
Elizabeth A. Arquette, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from North Lawrence.
Alexander E. French, a SUNY Canton Game Design and Development major from North Lawrence.
Brittany Monica, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from Norwood.
Chora Young, a SUNY Canton Management major from Norwood.
Ethan S. Bonewell, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Ogdensburg.
Andee Farrand, a SUNY Canton Early Childhood major from Ogdensburg.
Allen Fisher, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Ogdensburg.
Breanna M. Hacia, a SUNY Canton Physical Therapist Assistant major from Ogdensburg.
ElizaJane I. Hamilton, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Ogdensburg.
Cole Piercey, a SUNY Canton HVAC Engineering Technology major from Ogdensburg.
Danielle N. St. Denis, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Ogdensburg.
Ashley I. Fatiga, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from Oswego.
Benjamin E. Muckey, a SUNY Canton Criminal Justice: Law Enforcement Leadership major from Oswego.
Emily Janke, a SUNY Canton Individual Studies major from Parishville.
Eric J. Leroux, a SUNY Canton Homeland Security major from Parishville.
Emma-Lee Frary, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Potsdam.
Brittany Taylor, a SUNY Canton Homeland Security major from Potsdam.
Darcel Downing, a SUNY Canton Graphic and Multimedia Design major from Rensselaer Falls.
Cayden Emerson, a SUNY Canton Engineering Science 2+2 major from Rensselaer Falls.
Charles R. Clark III, a SUNY Canton Liberal Arts-General Studies major from Waddington.
Dylan T. Bradley, a SUNY Canton Information Technology major from West Stockholm.
Hailey M. Collins, a SUNY Canton Graphic and Multimedia Design major from Colton.
Hannah M. Grant, a SUNY Canton Information Technology major from Madrid.
Heather L. Worden, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from Ogdensburg.
Holly M. Aschenbrenner, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Ogdensburg.
James A. Gibson, a SUNY Canton Criminal Investigation major from Ogdensburg.
Jason H. Crump, a SUNY Canton Electrical Construction and Maintenance major from North Lawrence.
Jeffrey Dollinger, a SUNY Canton Finance major from Rensselaer Falls.
Jennifer L. Hay, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Gouverneur.
Jillian R. O’Brien, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Lisbon.
Jocelyn Fifield, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from Ogdensburg.
Johanna L. Velasquez Garcia, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Canton.
John J. Frick, a SUNY Canton Game Design and Development major from Potsdam.
John D. Meyers, a SUNY Canton Criminal Justice major from Potsdam.
Jon R. Tayler, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Ogdensburg.
Jonah R. Black, a SUNY Canton Criminal Investigation major from Canton.
Jordan R. Miller, a SUNY Canton Health and Fitness Promotion major from Ogdensburg.
Jordan J. Snyder, a SUNY Canton Criminal Investigation major from Ogdensburg.
Joseph Love, a SUNY Canton Construction Technology: Management major from Gouverneur.
Joseph M. Schirmer, a SUNY Canton Liberal Arts-General Studies major from Ogdensburg.
Joshua F. D’Souza, a SUNY Canton Computer Information Systems major from Winthrop.
Joshua L. Lashua, a SUNY Canton Funeral Services Administration major from Edwards.
Justin LaSalle, a SUNY Canton Sports Management major from Canton.
Kala L. Shope, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from Massena.
Kari R. Frego, a SUNY Canton Practical Nursing major from Norfolk.
Kate Rowe, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from Hermon.
Katelyn M. McKinley, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Potsdam.
Kelly E. Cougler, a SUNY Canton Criminal Investigation major from Canton.
Kendra Gilbert, a SUNY Canton Health and Fitness Promotion major from Colton.
Kerstin M. Massia, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from Ogdensburg.
Kiana A. Coffey, a SUNY Canton Individual Studies major from Hermon.
Kiara E. White, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Massena.
Kiona S. Loran, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Potsdam.
Kristine A. Furgison, a SUNY Canton Legal Studies major from Canton.
Kyle R. Brown, a SUNY Canton Physical Therapist Assistant major from Madrid.
Kyle S. Chen, a SUNY Canton Game Design and Development major from Raymondville.
Lauren P. Truesdell, a SUNY Canton Liberal Arts-General Studies major from Lisbon.
Libby Ritchie, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Ogdensburg.
Logan M. Green, a SUNY Canton Legal Studies major from Morristown.
Luis F. Estevez-Breton, a SUNY Canton Information Technology major from Massena.
Mackenzie E. Harris, a SUNY Canton Early Childhood Care and Management major from Canton.
Mackenzie K. Smith, a SUNY Canton undeclared major from Massena.
Maddison McIntosh, a SUNY Canton Information Technology major from Gouverneur.
Madison P. Skopeck, a SUNY Canton Veterinary Technology major from Canton.
Matthew S. Svarczkopf, a SUNY Canton Homeland Security major from Brasher Falls.
Megan L. Mills, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from Ogdensburg.
Mia D. Jermano, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Massena.
Michael Lashomb, a SUNY Canton Sports Management major from Norwood.
Michael Perrault, a SUNY Canton Finance major from Canton.
Michael P. Remington, a SUNY Canton Electrical Engineering Technology major from Potsdam.
Nathan A. Cota, a SUNY Canton HVAC Trades major from Lisbon.
Nathan Rishe, a SUNY Canton Mechatronics Technology major from Ogdensburg.
Nicole Holmes, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Ogdensburg.
Paige Richardson, a SUNY Canton Criminal Investigation major from Oswego.
Paige Whitton, a SUNY Canton Sports Management major from Richville.
Patrick J. Dubuque, a SUNY Canton Agribusiness Management major from Chase Mills.
Peter A. Xanthaky, a SUNY Canton Electrical Engineering Technology major from Canton.
Quincie Parker, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Gouverneur.
Rebecca M. MacDougall, a SUNY Canton Physical Therapist Assistant major from Colton.
Reyna I. Amaya, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from Cohoes.
Rheanne M. Fortune, a SUNY Canton Legal Studies major from Ogdensburg.
Rian P. McFadden, a SUNY Canton Criminal Justice major from Potsdam.
Robert Beaudin, a SUNY Canton Homeland Security major from Canton.
Roderick Parow, a SUNY Canton Civil and Environmental Engineering Technology major from Harrisville.
Ruthanne M. Middlemiss, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Ogdensburg.
Ryan F. Vollmer, a SUNY Canton Mechanical Engineering Technology major from Ogdensburg.
Sara J. LaDuke, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from Massena.
Sarah K. Fitzgerald, a SUNY Canton Criminal Justice: Law Enforcement Leadership major from Gouverneur.
Sarah G. Shipman, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Canton.
Savannah Rathbun, a SUNY Canton Individual Studies major from Hammond.
Shane Moyer, a SUNY Canton Industrial Technology Management major from Ogdensburg.
Shannon M. Abar, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from Ogdensburg.
Shelbie E. Baldwin, a SUNY Canton Accounting major from Potsdam.
Sierra Erwin, a SUNY Canton Veterinary Technology major from Lisbon.
Stacie G. Hale, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Hermon.
Susan L. Joslin, a SUNY Canton Legal Studies major from Massena.
Susannah L. Freeman, a SUNY Canton Accounting major from Potsdam.
Sydnee Carroll, a SUNY Canton Health and Fitness Promotion major from Massena.
Sydney G. Shadle, a SUNY Canton Early Childhood major from Massena.
Sydney R. Thornhill, a SUNY Canton Physical Therapist Assistant major from Rensselaer Falls.
Tanner Lapiene, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Heuvelton.
Taylor K. VanBrocklin, a SUNY Canton Criminal Investigation major from Canton.
Teresa A. Burnor, a SUNY Canton Criminal Justice major from Madrid.
Thomas M. Schofell, a SUNY Canton Industrial Technology Management major from Heuvelton.
Tracy A. Hefferon, a SUNY Canton Individual Studies major from Hammond.
Tristan D. Gilmour, a SUNY Canton Sustainable Energy Technology major from Ogdensburg.
Ty Reed, a SUNY Canton Criminal Justice major from Gouverneur.
Tyler Bowman, a SUNY Canton Criminal Investigation major from Gouverneur.
Tyler C. Whitmarsh, a SUNY Canton Criminal Justice major from Russell.
Victoria Wade, a SUNY Canton Early Childhood major from Gouverneur.
Wendy Hadfield, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Gouverneur.
Wesley Bortnick, a SUNY Canton Mechanical Engineering Technology major from Canton.
William R. Shearer, a SUNY Canton Legal Studies major from Massena.
William E. Sultzer, a SUNY Canton Information Technology major from Norwood.
