CANTON — SUNY Canton has released a new minute-long video highlighting the college’s plans to make 2021-2022 the “Best Year Ever.”
The video can be viewed on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and the college’s website. It will also appear on broadcast television throughout Central and Northern New York during the Tokyo Olympics coverage on NBC and other affiliate stations, and during WWNY-TV’s evening news.
College President Zvi Szafran recently announced that the college will be offering extended academic, recreational, athletic activities after the hiatus brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. Following that announcement, he charged the SUNY Canton Public Relations Office to get the word out about the extended in-person activities available for students.
“This great video really exemplifies what we’re aiming to do over the next year,” Szafran said in a press release from the college. “We know that everyone is tired of being isolated. We feel that way too. Now that most people are vaccinated, and we strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated, we will be offering lots of exciting in-person events and experiences. We invite students to be a part of the ‘Best Year Ever’ at SUNY Canton.”
The Student Activities, Involvement and Leadership office has scheduled events for nearly every day during August and September, including a climbing wall, roller and ice skating, laser tag, karaoke, outdoor movies, bumper cars, and a guest comedian.
College classes will be returning to full in-person instruction for the fall 2021 semester, following all local, state, SUNY and federal guidelines.
Former SUNY Canton videographer Morgan D. Elliott created the piece using a compilation of clips illustrating the college’s vibrant on-campus life. Elliott won awards for an esports video and an “It’s Your Time” promotion created during his time with the college. Elliott owns his own production company, Ridge 44 Productions.
The video features the song “Don’t Stop” by Sonny Cleveland.
