CANTON — Stepping onto campus as SUNY Canton’s third president in 1993, Joseph L. Kennedy became the leader of a school in financial decline, longevity in question, like several SUNY colleges with dangerously low enrollment just before the turn of the century.
For the agriculture- and technology-focused institution to survive, Mr. Kennedy was told by then-chancellor D. Bruce Johnstone, SUNY Canton would need to evolve and offer four-year programs to bolster enrollment.
By 1997, Mr. Kennedy helped introduce the college’s first four-year degree program.
For nearly 20 years until 2012, Mr. Kennedy held SUNY Canton’s highest administrative office. Enrollment more than doubled from less than 2,000 students to nearly 4,000 during that two-decade period.
And with the approval of a SUNY Board of Trustees resolution last month, Mr. Kennedy now holds the title of president emeritus, an honorary status recognizing his distinguished career.
Mr. Kennedy said he is most proud of facilitating the university’s shift from a primarily two-year to four-year school.
“Not only did that expand opportunities for students, it really internally changed the culture of the college,” he said.
SUNY Canton’s College Council first approved nominating Mr. Kennedy as president emeritus in September, and a resolution request was forwarded to SUNY Chancellor Kristina M. Johnson and the board of trustees.
The decision to nominate Mr. Kennedy was unanimous, College Council Chair Ronald M. O’Neill said, based on the former president’s commitment to the Canton community and his role in increasing enrollment, creating 21 additional bachelor degree programs, increasing online course offerings and initiating the university’s sustainability efforts and energy plan.
Mr. Kennedy oversaw new campus construction, including the Richard W. Miller Campus Center, the Newell Veterinary Technology Center and the Roos House Convocation, Athletic and Recreation Center, as well as the Grasse River Suites Residence Hall, which was renamed Kennedy Hall in 2015.
“But I did very little,” Mr. Kennedy said. “There were hundreds of people working on hundreds of projects with me. ... And all I can say, is thank you.”
After receiving the College Council’s resolution request, Ms. Johnson presented it to the board of trustees, which approved Mr. Kennedy’s emeritus rank on March 17.
“He saw an opportunity in just about everything,” Mr. O’Neill said, adding that Mr. Kennedy was “willing to go out on a limb and take a chance” for the college.
As head of the search committee that brought Mr. Kennedy to Canton, Mr. O’Neill said the committee felt fortunate to find Mr. Kennedy as a candidate.
After Mr. O’Neill spoke to employees at Mr. Kennedy’s previous post — vice president for academic affairs at William Woods University in Fulton, Mo. — that’s when he knew they had found the right president.
“That’s where I got the true Dr. Kennedy stories,” Mr. O’Neill said. “They all couldn’t say enough good things about him.”
Prior to serving at William Woods, Mr. Kennedy was dean of academic affairs at Vermont’s Johnson State College, director of liberal studies at Western Montana College of the University of Montana, director of Pyramid Lake Ecological Studies in Nevada and assistant professor of biology at North Georgia College, where he also received his Bachelor of Science in biology.
He received his Master of Science in entomology from Clemson University and his doctorate in wildlife resource management from Utah State University.
Mr. Kennedy now lives with his wife Dine in Florida.
Upon his 2012 retirement as SUNY Canton president, Mr. Kennedy continued working as a faculty member and served as special adviser to the SUNY chancellor for shared services, an initiative that began in 2011 to identify and eliminate duplicate administrative services in the SUNY system.
He received an honorary degree from St. Lawrence University in 2013, and he was inducted into the SUNY Canton hall of fame with Dine in 2017.
Reflecting on his tenure as president, Mr. Kennedy said he most misses the university setting and the community engagement and socialization inherent in college operations.
“It is a complex and stimulating environment, and I do miss that,” he said. “Even the arguments.”
