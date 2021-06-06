SUNY Canton selects new dean of Science, Health and Criminal Justice

CANTON — SUNY Canton has named Michelle L. Currier, Ph.D., as the new dean of the School of Science, Health and Criminal Justice.
Currier serves as an assistant professor in the school where she teaches courses in the Criminal Justice Department and led the development of the new bachelor of science in forensic criminology degree. Prior to her faculty position, she was the director of the college’s Southworth Library Learning Commons.
“Dr. Currier has demonstrated the ability to effectively manage multiple leadership roles and additional responsibilities throughout her career that will serve her well as the next dean,” said SUNY Canton Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Peggy A. De Cooke. “She has evidenced a leadership style that includes listening, collaboration, encouragement and data-driven decision making.”
She will succeed Dean Kenneth Erickson, who has served in the role for 11 years.
“We have appreciated Dr. Erickson’s knowledge of the practices and history of the college, and his leadership has lent stability to the school and the college during times of transition,” De Cooke added.
Currier earned her undergraduate degree at SUNY Potsdam and a master’s degree from Florida State University. She went on to receive a doctorate in criminal justice with a concentration in behavioral science from Nova Southeastern University. Her research interests include correctional policy and practice; rehabilitation; and domestic violence and criminogenic impact of trauma.
She has earned numerous awards during her college tenure, including the 2016 SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Professional Service for her work to implement technology improvements to Southworth Library. An expert in distance-learning, she was also named a 2019 Open SUNY Online Teaching Ambassador.
“I’m tremendously excited to continue my service to the college in this new role, and I look forward to advancing SUNY Canton’s student-centered mission, vision and values,” Currier said.
The School of Science, Health and Criminal Justice houses the new Center for Criminal Justice, Intelligence and Cybersecurity, which will be primarily in the newly renovated Dana Hall. The facility features state-of-the-art academic spaces, including a crime scene staging room and a criminal investigation laboratory.
