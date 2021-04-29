Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Cloudy early, then off and on rain showers for the afternoon. High 58F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 45F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.