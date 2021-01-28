POTSDAM — Holding up a 1996 photograph Thursday afternoon, James J. Malatras recalled his year as a SUNY Potsdam student, dressing like Dave Matthews.
A graduate of the University at Albany after transferring from Potsdam, and now chancellor of the State University of New York, Mr. Malatras visited SUNY Potsdam and SUNY Canton as part of a statewide tour of campuses this week.
SUNY’s uniform spring plan requires campuses to conduct initial and ongoing testing for the novel coronavirus, mandates masks even when social distancing and pushes the semester’s start to Feb. 1. Campuses will not observe spring breaks, though mid-week rest days are built in at both Potsdam and Canton throughout the semester.
The chancellor visited SUNY Oneonta over the weekend, then Ulster County Community College and SUNY New Paltz before meeting with administrators at Potsdam and Canton, where students have started to arrive this week.
“Ultimately, we can put all the rules into place, but if the students and faculty and staff aren’t compliant with those rules, it doesn’t really matter,” Mr. Malatras said.
Campus protocols outline weekly surveillance testing operations, mask requirements, gathering guidelines, health screening instructions and quarantine rules. Mr. Malatras described SUNY Potsdam’s campus-specific policies as “phenomenal” and its testing procedures in the Barrington Student Union as “highly efficient.”
By mid-afternoon Thursday, nearly 300 cheek swabs had been self-administered and pooled, according to Student Health Services staff on site.
Statewide, SUNY will continue to process thousands of saliva tests — processing capacity is roughly 200,000 per week — at Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, as part of semester-long surveillance testing. The pooled model allows up to 25 people to be screened through one diagnostic test for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
Sample containers at SUNY Potsdam are labeled with a barcode, name and date of birth. When pooled saliva tests negative, the people in that group are presumed to be negative for the coronavirus. When a pool renders a positive result, each individual saliva sample in the pool is tested to pinpoint the positives. The first SUNY Potsdam student pool of the semester returned a negative result this week, according to the university’s online case results, typically updated daily.
A third-year student and resident adviser, Tomas A. Suero volunteered at the student union this week, checking other students in and explaining the swab process — 10 times on the inside of each cheek.
“People don’t have to come back,” Mr. Suero said. “But they do because they want to be part of the community.”
SUNY students are required to quarantine for seven days before returning for the spring and either be tested upon arrival or present a negative test result received within three days before arrival.
Mr. Malatras said college students have long been criticized as being responsible for spreading COVID-19 on and off campuses.
Investigations into outbreaks believed to have stemmed from college parties or compliance violations have been launched around the country, including at SUNY Oneonta, SUNY Geneseo and SUNY Plattsburgh last year.
SUNY has since developed system-wide sanctions for violations to pandemic protocols. Introduced in September, sanctions include academic suspensions, restricted housing access or permanent dismissal for intentional COVID-19 protocol violations, failing to self-quarantine or isolate, hosting or attending prohibited gatherings or repeated offenses.
“If there’s a problem on campus here, they’ll deal with the problem aggressively and quickly to minimize the spread,” Mr. Malatras said.
Largely, he added, SUNY students across 64 campuses have been compliant, many working to graduate early last spring and summer to assist at overwhelmed hospitals in New York City.
As of Thursday, five active cases were reported at SUNY Potsdam, 10 at SUNY Canton, 23 at Clarkson University in Potsdam, and 13 at St. Lawrence University in Canton, all totals of both students and employees. Nearly 70,000 total tests have been administered at the four colleges since August.
While Mr. Malatras spoke to administrators and Mr. Sueros ushered in students for testing, a separate operation carried on southeast of the student union.
Populated by National Guard members, volunteers and St. Lawrence Health System employees, the vaccination center at Maxcy Hall was concluding its second week as a state-run site, where roughly 500 doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered each day to eligible New Yorkers.
Mr. Sueros said campus protocol and social expectations have been almost embedded in school and community cultures. Social distance markers are adhered to the floor of the student union, arrows indicate building flow and saliva gets sealed and bagged.
“This all feels normal now — but normal in a scary way,” he said. “The pandemic is still here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.