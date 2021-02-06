ALBANY — Community colleges owned by the State University of New York will prioritize cutting administrative jobs and staff to offset revenue gaps caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said, as executives proposed $46 million cuts to state community colleges over the next two years.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo proposed $35 million cuts to community colleges this year and another $11 million next year citing ongoing enrollment decline.
Officials project a $39 billion revenue loss over four years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, including losses of $11.5 billion in Fiscal Year 2021 and $9.8 billion in FY 2022.
SUNY’s enrollment is down 5.3% year-over-year, but enrollment decline in state universities and community colleges has been an issue for the past decade, SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras said during testimony Thursday at a legislative budget hearing on higher education.
“However, while the pandemic may have exacerbated the challenges, it did not create them,” Malatras said. “Overall, our enrollment has declined 16 percent over the past 10 years.”
Thursday’s joint legislative budget hearing marked the sixth of 13 scheduled sessions with the state Senate and Assembly to pose questions to state departments and agencies ahead of the April 1 budget deadline.
Jefferson Community College representatives would not comment on potential staffing or program cuts for the 2021-22 fiscal year Friday, as administrators are in the early stages of budget planning. The school’s fiscal year runs from Sept. 1 through the following Aug. 31.
Last summer, the college cut 20 positions, including classified staff, professional staff, faculty and management-confidential staff, to offset a revenue gap up to $5 million in the current budget approved last July.
“The college continues to be an economic driver in our community and is uniquely positioned to help the region recover by having the ability to quickly stand up workforce training programs,” Gillian Maitland, JCC’s marketing and communications director, said in a statement Friday. “Jefferson’s leadership is focused on being flexible to meet students’ needs during this challenging time. We will continue our work in guided academic pathways, developing micro credentials and reducing non-academic barriers to student completion.”
Community colleges were cut by $226 per full-time equivalent student in Cuomo’s proposed budget, in addition to $56 million in cuts over the past three years. The state-operated institutions were cut $150 million, added to $619 million over the past three years, according to SUNY’s website — suny.edu.
College officials are hopeful the state’s proposed cuts will be smaller than anticipated depending on the amount New York receives in federal aid, which is expected in subsequent COVID-19 relief packages under President Joe Biden.
The projected budget reductions to statewide community colleges comes on the heels of enrollment decline that precedes the pandemic.
The number of students was down 10.9% to 2,658 people in fall 2020, compared to 2,984 registered students in fall 2019, according to SUNY’s online enrollment tracker of its 64 campuses.
“Jefferson Community College, like other community colleges nationwide, has experienced a decline in enrollment — approximately 20% over the last five years,” Maitland said. “The success of the pre-pandemic economy was a large factor in the decline in enrollment, and now the pandemic has naturally impacted enrollment further. With the challenges of enrollment due to COVID, Jefferson saw lower-than-the-average SUNY community college declines for the fall and spring semesters.”
SUNY needs more, not less, investment to reverse its declining enrollment trend, Malatras said at Thursday’s hearing, adding many New Yorkers leave the state to attend college.
“You’ll hear people saying we need more investment — I’m not opposed,” he said. “We’re losing these students, we have an ability to turn that around for enrollment through targeted investment to show return investment.”
Malatras urged legislators to fund the public education system and increase direct access and support for students, including bolstering online training certificate programs; the SUNY For All campaign that created a SUNY Online Training Center offering 20 free college preparation and certifications in health care, advanced manufacturing and other high-demand industries; a focus on training for green energy jobs; and modernizing online learning by streamlining the state’s program approval process.
“If we have students enrolled, we will thrive,” the chancellor said, “but when students struggle because they can’t perform academically because of economical issues ... we’re focusing on those issues where we can show value to our students. I think certain targeting investments are the way we’d like to show you what you’re giving to us is money well spent.”
The legislative budget hearing was positive, Malatras said Friday during a tour of SUNY Genesee Community College in Western New York.
“The Legislature seemed supportive of the State University of New York system,” the chancellor said after a reopening tour of the campus. “It seemed liked they were recognizing our challenges and looking to help partner with us on core areas that we need help on.”
Focus areas include access programs for students, such as tuition assistance, as well as training programs, the chancellor said.
“I think we have a lot of work to do to continue to help support the system,” he added.
SUNY officials remain diligent in strengthening education across the board, Malatras said.
“It becomes a matter of economic condition. The state is having revenue issues,” he said. “I think, from the governor’s office all the way down to the Legislature, everybody’s invested a lot in the State University of New York. We’d like to have more, but even the things that we requested in our budget — protect our access programs, the governor’s budget does that; hopefully limit the number of reductions we have to take in this tough environment until we get more federal funding.”
Malatras echoed the need for adequate federal COVID-19 relief for U.S. states and localities, as New York was hit hardest by novel coronavirus infections and deaths.
SUNY faces a $70 million proposed reduction if New York gets the minimally expected federal aid of $6 million. Cuomo and his top aides continue to plead for $15 billion to close the state’s historic revenue gap.
“We need that stimulus money like we need oxygen,” Malatras said. “That stimulus money is really important for states who have been hardest-hit by COVID ... In the scheme of things, we get about $7 billion in higher education every year. It’s manageable. Would we like to have that restored? Absolutely, because the more we can invest in our students, the more we can do. ”
