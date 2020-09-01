GENESEO — SUNY Geneseo has suspended two fraternities, one sorority and nine students after alleged violations of the college’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
Theta Chi, Zeta Beta Xi and Sigma Delta Tau were placed on interim suspension, President Denise Battles confirmed Monday afternoon in an email to students, faculty and staff. The nine students also placed on interim suspension are pending a student code of conduct review, she added.
The two fraternities — Zeta Beta Xi and Theta Chi — were suspended following parties at which large numbers of students allegedly gathered without face masks or observing physical distancing.
According to Geneseo Police Chief Eric Osganian, officers responded to the ZBXi house at 15 Orchard St., on Aug. 25, and found about 30 people out front.
“We asked them to social distance and to wear masks in compliance with the state’s rules,” said Osganian. “The group did disperse.”
A second officer responded to 80 Court St., shortly after midnight the morning of Aug. 29, Osganian said, and found about 50 people gathered at a party.
“Sounds like the party got a little too big for them,” said Osganian, who noted hosts were doing temperature checks and had hand sanitizer available. “...When (the officer) arrived at the party, a large number of people exited/ran from the rear of the party.”
The officer cited an individual for loud noise, said Osganian.
While the college doesn’t recognize 80 Court St., as Theta Chi’s official fraternity house, College Spokesperson Monique Patenaude said it’s her understanding that most members of the fraternity live there and it appears Theta Chi members hosted the party.
Other SUNY Geneseo students said 80 Court St., serves as Theta Chi’s de facto fraternity house and it hosts parties there.
Osganian’s officers also responded to two other reports of students gathering in large numbers without observing COVID-19 safety measures in recent days. One was at 31 North St., on Aug. 22. The responding officer found a gathering of about 30 people and dispersed it, Osganian said.
The other was also on Aug. 25, but at 60 Court St. The responding officer found a gathering of between 30 and 40 students not wearing masks or social distancing. Osganian said a tenant asked officers to help him disperse the guests and the officer did so.
In her email, Battles said there’s no shortage of examples from across the country of colleges that have moved to a solely online learning model after “unsuccessful” in-person starts to the semester.
“No one wants that outcome for Geneseo,” Battles said. “It is therefore critical that we all work together to ensure we are doing all we can to stop the spread of coronavirus.”
Battles said she’d directed the college’s student and campus life leadership to “strongly and firmly enforce” the student code of conduct policies.
“As we advised the community, we do not tolerate behavior that jeopardizes health and safety,” Battles said. “That being said, we encourage you to utilize common spaces and outdoors to safely socialize and engage with each other. We are fortunate to reside in a beautiful setting that offers an abundance of healthy options, especially during these warm weather months.”
SUNY Geneseo has banned what it calls “highest risk” events and gatherings for the 2020 fall semester. The college defines “highest risk” gatherings as “medium and large in-person gatherings where it is difficult for individuals to remain spaced at least 6 feet apart and attendees from outside the local area.”
Patenaude said in an email last week the ban only applies to on-campus events, such as invited speakers, lecturers and film screenings, and not to off-campus events. Patenaude also said students are not permitted to organize or attend high-risk, residential, off-campus events or gatherings “that exceed the occupancy limit at that location.”
“Those individuals and/or registered student organizations who participate in such gatherings, regardless of the host, will be subject to campus conduct action,” she said.
Patenaude said the college has and will continue to warn students that non-compliance will result in “serious student conduct consequences including removal from the college community.”
SUNY Geneseo announced Aug. 26, that a member of the college community tested positive for COVID-19. No more active cases among students or college employees were reported as of press time Monday.
Other colleges in New York have not been so fortunate.
SUNY Oneonta announced this past weekend it would move to remote instruction for two weeks after more than 100 students tested positive for COVID-19, the governor said, as a SWAT team is deployed to the campus to contain the cluster.
Upon initial testing, SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras said SUNY Oneonta’s first 20 positive results were confirmed. The SUNY Upstate Medical University team in Syracuse was then sent to Oneonta to test the nearly 3,000 students on campus. They confirmed roughly 50 more cases at that point. Malatras said they’ve confirmed another 34 positive tests since then, bringing the campus’ total to 105 positive tests as of Sunday. Those 105 positive results are about 3 percent of the total student and faculty population at SUNY Oneonta.
Gov. Cuomo said the 3 percent infection rate is high for a dense environment like a college campus or a city.
The SWAT team deployed to SUNY Oneonta to contain the virus cluster there will include 71 contact tracers and eight case investigators, Cuomo said. The state will also open three free, rapid virus testing sites in Oneonta. The testing sites, the governor said, will be open to all city residents by appointment with test results returned in as quickly as 15 minutes.
Five SUNY Oneonta students were suspended for hosting last week’s parties. Three campus organizations have also been suspended.
Also last week, after only two days of classes, 43 SUNY Plattsburgh students were suspended for similarly violating social distancing and mask wearing requirements after they gathered in a closed city park without masks. SUNY Albany also suspended four students it said “blatantly ignored the safety protocols,” according to Malatras.
“We’re going to be tough on those students, not because we want to ruin their fun, but this is a different time and this goes to what other campuses are doing,” Malatras said.
Cuomo said he sees colleges as indicators of what may come as other schools and offices reopen.
“Colleges, to me, are very much a canary in the coal mine,” Cuomo said. “Colleges are showing what happens when you bring back a concentration of people, even with all the precautions, even with everything we know, because you still run into human behavior.”
Cuomo said he’s anticipating similar issues with spikes in positive test results will come when K-12 schools reopen.
He suggested colleges, school districts and other organizations, which involve a large number of people conglomerating, all err on the side of caution, and prepare before beginning to welcome people back into the buildings.
Times reporter Alex Gault contributed to this report.
