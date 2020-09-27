OSWEGO - SUNY Oswego continues to be ranked in the top 10 among public colleges in U.S. News and World Report’s 2021 Top Regional Universities in the North, as well as in the top 10 for the region’s Best Value Schools, according to the publication released Sept. 14.
This year, SUNY Oswego moved up two slots to -50 in the northeast. The region includes public and private colleges throughout New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and Delaware. Of just the public institutions on the list, SUNY Oswego is tied for 10th.
Also noteworthy was Oswego’s -9 ranking among Best Value Schools for its region. This sought-after recognition indexes academic quality with net cost of attendance for a student who received the average level of need-based financial aid. “The higher the quality of the program and the lower the cost, the better the deal,” the U.S. News website explains.
This year, Oswego earned placement on the national list for Top Undergraduate Engineering Programs, non-doctorate -- recognition likely linked to the global accreditation of Oswego’s Electrical and Computer Engineering (ECE) and Software Engineering programs last summer by the Engineering Accreditation Commission (EAC) of ABET. The college also kept its place on the Top Performers for Social Mobility, A+ for B Students and Best for Veterans lists.
U.S. News also has included Oswego in its Best Online Graduate Business Programs: MBA, top 5 nationally for Women Enrolled in MBA Programs and Green Colleges guides.
