SUNY Oswego announces “Laker Success Package” for students

OSWEGO — As students and their families continue to face the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on their academic, social and career preparations, SUNY Oswego is stepping up its efforts to support and invest in its students.
“We are providing these exceptional benefits to ensure our students are successful upon their return to campus this spring (2021) and throughout their time at Oswego,” said SUNY Oswego President Deborah F. Stanley. “As always we are investing in our students and will continue to support them now to an even greater degree by rolling out what we are calling our own “stimulus” package to provide students with financial, networking and career resources that will prepare them for lifelong success.”
Details of the Laker Success Package — applicable to all current, full-time, undergraduate students who (1) register for classes by Nov. 30, (2) return for the spring 2021 semester, and (3) are officially enrolled as a full-time student on March 1, 2021 — are provided below:
$150 cash award — Returning full-time, undergraduate students will receive a one-time $150 award shortly after March 1, 2021, if they are still enrolled as a full-time student. For those students with an outstanding, unpaid bill, the $150 will be applied to reduce the balance on their account.
Guaranteed alumni/career mentor — SUNY Oswego will provide an alumni mentor to every student who desires one. Each student who signs up via Oswego’s Alumni Sharing Knowledge program, will be assigned an alumni mentor (for the spring 2021 semester and throughout their time at Oswego) who will share experiences and tips, listen to questions and concerns, and be a source of guidance to students as they move through their college experience and into their professional career. Students can sign up today for an alumni mentor.
This enhanced offering will supplement the college’s existing Oswego Guarantee/Graduation Return on Investment (ROI) — a commitment that outlines SUNY Oswego’s partnership with students on their journey through college.
New virtual career development program — This new annual program will bring together SUNY Oswego students with alumni, employers, student leaders and guest speakers for career exploration, skill building, professional networking, brand management, mentorship and guidance. More information will be shared with students in the coming weeks about how to sign up for this valuable program that connects students with SUNY Oswego’s talented and loyal alumni network of more than 89,000 members strong.
In addition to the Laker Success Package, SUNY Oswego’s Student Emergency Fund continues to provide financial support to students facing unanticipated expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic. This fund is made possible by generous donations from the SUNY Oswego community and has enabled the college to support those students who have requested assistance with monthly bills, technology needs, healthcare expenses and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.