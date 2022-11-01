SUNY Oswego astrophysics research includes international student opportunities

SUNY Oswego students (from left) Michele Manno, Hugh Riley Randall and Selim Kalici attend a lecture from Oswego alumnus Earl Bellinger, who is now a postdoctoral research fellow at the world-renowned Max Planck Institute for Astrophysics in Garching, Germany. The students and their mentor, physics professor Shashi Kanbur, enjoyed international summer research opportunities.

OSWEGO - Physics professor Shashi Kanbur and SUNY Oswego students Selim Kalici, Michele Manno and Hugh Riley Randall spent much of this summer traveling overseas for research and presentations.

The students conducted eight weeks of research at the Max Planck Institute for Astrophysics (MPA) in Garching, Germany, where their collaborators included top experts in the field including SUNY Oswego alumnus Earl Bellinger, who is now a postdoctoral research fellow at this prestigious institution.

