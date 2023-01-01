SUNY Oswego continues on Princeton Review ‘Green Colleges’ guide

SUNY Oswego students gathered 150 gallons of maple sap from trees in early 2022, in a project that culminated in bringing fresh maple syrup into dining halls.

OSWEGO - SUNY Oswego’s menu of sustainability activities once again earned recognition in Princeton Review’s “Guide to Green Colleges.”

Oswego is among 455 colleges in the U.S. and around the world to receive high rankings in administrator and student surveys on such factors as influence of sustainability issues on academic and campus experiences; administrator and student support for environmental awareness and conservation efforts; and the level of environmental issue support on campus.

