OSWEGO — Gerry Roy, a longtime Facilities Services employee for SUNY Oswego, has earned the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Classified Service.
“In the few short years I have known Gerry, her work ethic knows no bounds -- everyone on her shift that she manages produces quality work and is a huge asset to those who use Laker,” said nominator JJ Antoine, assistant director of athletics and senior woman administrator for the department.
Recently retired from the college’s maintenance and operations custodial services crew, Roy started working at SUNY Oswego in 1993, and had responsibilities in various buildings before her role in Laker Hall.
“Gerry cares deeply about the student-athletes and truly understands that in so many ways Laker is their home away from home, and works tirelessly to keep all locker rooms, walkways, corridors and classrooms in tip top shape,” Antoine wrote. “The many community groups that use Laker Hall appreciate her attentiveness and conversation while they use our space as well.”
Roy is always willing to meet needs that require rapid turnarounds, such as when the Laker men’s basketball team learned on short notice they were hosting NCAA Tournament games.
“She always has a smile on her face and a positive attitude.” Antoine noted. “Gerry truly supports the team mentality that those of us in athletics admire.”
