SUNY Oswego faculty member’s debut novel explores ‘The Summer of Christmas’

SUNY Oswego faculty member Juliet Giglio and her husband Keith, a Syracuse University faculty member, teamed up to write a new novel, “The Summer of Christmas,” which mirrors the screenplays of the holiday movies they have written for the Lifetime network. Here they pose at a previous book signing at Barnes and Noble Syracuse with, at left, Tula Goenka, one of Keith’s SU teaching colleagues.

OSWEGO - In writing a new novel, “The Summer of Christmas,” SUNY Oswego English and creative writing faculty member Juliet Giglio said the accomplishment was a learning experience that will help her students as well.

“The Summer of Christmas,” published in July 2022 and co-written by her husband Keith, connects to the pair’s success in writing annual star-studded Christmas specials for the Lifetime network –- “Reba McEntire’s Christmas in Tune” (2021), “Dear Christmas” (2020), “Christmas Reservations” (2019) and “A Very Nutty Christmas” (2018).

