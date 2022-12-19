SUNY Oswego graduate Impact Scholar providing boost for high school students

SUNY Oswego technology education graduate student Ryan Czeck -- pictured speaking during the university’s Fall Technology Conference -- received an Impact Scholars graduate scholarship from SUNY Oswego for a project that introduces cutting-edge technology to students earlier in their studies.

OSWEGO - SUNY Oswego technology education graduate student Ryan Czeck received an Impact Scholars graduate scholarship from SUNY Oswego for a project that introduces cutting-edge technology to students earlier in their studies.

Czeck, who works full time as a teacher in the Red Creek School District, also has two undergraduate degrees from SUNY Oswego, in technology education and business administration.

