SUNY Oswego invites graduates and guests to 2020 virtual commencement on Dec. 12

OSWEGO - SUNY Oswego has announced that commencement 2020 will take place on Saturday, Dec. 12. Five separate virtual ceremonies will begin concurrently at 10 a.m. to honor undergraduates who will earn their baccalaureate degrees from the School of Business; School of Communication, Media and the Arts; School of Education; or the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; as well as a separate ceremony for students earning their graduate certificates, master’s degrees and certificates of advanced study.
With mass gatherings like in-person ceremonies not allowed due to restrictions imposed to combat the coronavirus pandemic, Oswego has invited its more than 2,000 May, August and December graduates to take part in ceremonies that will recognize each of them.
“In these unprecedented times, it’s more important than ever to celebrate the years of hard work and dedication our Lakers have shown and to look forward to the bright futures we know they will have,” said SUNY Oswego President Deborah F. Stanley.
All 2020 graduates have been encouraged to contribute photos, videos and other content for the ceremony. Using a digital platform created by StageClip, graduates will be able to record a to-camera message with their smartphones, tablets or laptops, as well as create a custom slide with their name, photo and a personal message.
The footage from all students will be edited together to create a ceremony streamed live for seniors, their families and friends via a dedicated StageClip Commencement site -- oswego.stageclip.com -- at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12.
Individual achievements will also be recognized as each student is announced by name, before receiving their recognition in an individual clip for sharing on social media and keeping forever. StageClip also is contributing a Snapchat augmented reality lens and an Instagram filter that will place graduates in commencement attire to share via social media.
The ceremony will include much of the customary pomp and circumstance associated with this special occasion, including every graduate being individually announced during their respective commencement ceremonies. The college created a commencement 2020 website to provide graduates with a one-stop source for cap and gown, cords, hoods, diploma covers, access to the Snapchat lens and Instagram filter, Facebook and Twitter features, celebration signs and more.
Hundreds of universities around the country have engaged StageClip to facilitate virtual graduations, including Harvard, Arizona State, the American Public University System, the University of Wisconsin and Northwestern University.
For more information, visit the commencement 2020 website, oswego.edu/2020-commencement.
