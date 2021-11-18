SUNY Oswego launches free application weeks and “Free Tuition Plus” scholarship program

OSWEGO - SUNY Oswego launched two campaigns free application weeks and “Free Tuition Plus” scholarships in a strategic move to attract the students to SUNY Oswego – recently ranked in the top 10 among public colleges in U.S. News and World Report’s 2022 Top Regional Universities in the North. Learn more at oswego.edu/go.
SUNY Oswego will waive student application fees between Nov. 8 and 21. Interested students are directed to apply to SUNY Oswego via the Common App, and check “yes” to the following question: “Would you like to use an application fee waiver?”
Explore tuition-free: Each year, SUNY Oswego awards more than $80 million in student aid. Once SUNY Oswego receives a student’s application and Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), students will be automatically evaluated for scholarships (no extra app needed!). New York residents may be eligible for the free tuition Excelsior Scholarship and will also be considered for Oswego scholarships up to $20,000.
Introducing “Free Tuition Plus” scholarships for high-achieving, first-year Excelsior scholars attending SUNY Oswego tuition-free: “Free Tuition Plus” scholarships that cover 25% to 75% of a student’s on-campus meal plan cost. They are competitively awarded to the top 35-45% entering first-year students who have demonstrated outstanding academic excellence with a strong record of classroom achievement in a challenging college preparatory curriculum.
