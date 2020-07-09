SUNY Oswego Lifelong Learning program offers free summer courses online

OSWEGO - SUNY Oswego’s Office of Business and Community Relations announces five free Lifelong Learning courses that will be held this summer from July 20 to July 30, open to adults at least 50 years of age.
Summer 2020 course offerings include “Digital Photography,” “Genealogy: Exploring Your History,” “How to Use an Apple/Android Smartphone Efficiently,” “Mind and Body Wellness” and “Sustainable Gardening.”
Courses for the summer 2020 session will be offered via the Zoom online platform, free of charge for participants. Morning and afternoon course sessions will be available.
Limited slots are available. To register for a course, contact lifelonglearning@oswego.edu or the Office of Business and Community Relations at 315-312-2318. Lifelong Learning gives local residents as well as SUNY Oswego alumni the opportunity to experience collegiate style courses and workshops.
The program began in 2019 as part of President Deborah F. Stanley’s mission to continue to grow a diverse family of learners and to ensure that individuals continue to learn throughout their lives, no matter their age. Research shows that, for older learners, engaging in such opportunities can stimulate the brain, enhance quality of life and promote overall health and wellness.
For more information, visit the Lifelong Learning website, http://oswego.edu/lifelong-learning, or follow the program on Facebook @SUNYOswegoLifelongLearning.
SUNY Oswego’s Lifelong Learning program is sponsored locally by the Health Foundation of Western and Central New York.
