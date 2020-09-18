OSWEGO — SUNY Oswego will pause in-person learning for the next two weeks and switch to online instruction beginning Saturday, the school announced Friday. The switch was made as the school’s number COVID-19 infections nears 100 within 14 days — the state’s limit.
SUNY Oswego President Deborah F. Stanley, backed by SUNY Chancellor Jim J. Malatras, proactively declared the pause on in-person learning before hitting 100 on-campus infections. The university has 82 infections, as of the time of this report on Friday afternoon. Mr. Malatras said it was assumed that number would hit 100 within the 14-day time period allowed. He also said it’s in the best interests of all those involved to pause now at the end of a week instead of later on in the middle of one.
Students will be required to remain on campus for the next two weeks. If they leave, they won’t be allowed back.
“There are barriers to going home,” Ms. Stanley said. “We’re asking people not to go home, and we’re saying If you do go home, you’re not going to be allowed to come back to campus to live.”
According to a letter from Ms. Stanley posted on the school’s website, “Residential students shall remain on campus in their current housing locations. All students, both on campus and off campus, are required to limit their movements to essential needs only (e.g., attend their jobs, medical appointments, access food). ... Students will continue to have access to labs, studio work, and research activities that will continue to be available in existing formats as directed by faculty.”
All extracurricular programs and other non-essential student activities are suspended. The university’s faculty will shift to fully remote instruction during the pause. Face-to-face instruction will return when the college receives approval to “restart” in-person classes.
“Our students residing on campus should remain on campus, and continue their studies during this 14-day pause. With masks, comprehensive distancing rules and cleaning protocols, the campus is safe and provides a robust technical environment for remote learning,” Ms. Stanley said.
Both Mayor William Barlow and County Legislative Chairman James Weatherup praised Ms. Stanley’s decision. Mr. Weatherup praised her strong enforcement measures, and Mr. Barlow has said he believes the university has done all it could possibly do to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.
