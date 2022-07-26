SUNY Oswego names Gabriel Marshall new associate vice president for student affairs

Gabriel Marshall

OSWEGO - SUNY Oswego recently hired Dr. Gabriel Marshall as its new associate vice president for student affairs following a competitive national search.

“In this leadership role within the Division of Student Affairs, Marshall will serve as a champion for the student experience with a visible presence on campus supporting and advocating for both undergraduate and graduate students in Oswego and Syracuse, as well as our online learners,” Kathleen G. Kerr, SUNY Oswego’s vice president for student affairs, said in announcing Marshall’s hiring.

