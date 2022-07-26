SUNY Oswego names Gabriel Marshall new associate vice president for student affairs

OSWEGO - SUNY Oswego recently hired Dr. Gabriel Marshall as its new associate vice president for student affairs following a competitive national search.
“In this leadership role within the Division of Student Affairs, Marshall will serve as a champion for the student experience with a visible presence on campus supporting and advocating for both undergraduate and graduate students in Oswego and Syracuse, as well as our online learners,” Kathleen G. Kerr, SUNY Oswego’s vice president for student affairs, said in announcing Marshall’s hiring.
Marshall’s duties include direct responsibility for four units –- Student Engagement and Leadership, Campus Events and Conference Services, Campus Recreation, and Student Orientation and Family Engagement -- providing visionary and strategic leadership to ensure that vibrant, inclusive and educational opportunities abound for student engagement.
As a member of the Vice President for Student Affairs cabinet and the Division of Student Affairs leadership team, Marshall will provide and offer division-wide leadership for assessment and learning beyond the classroom; staff development and talent management; diversity and inclusion initiatives; student recruitment, retention and success strategies; renovations that impact the student experience; and serve as the divisional liaison to the new master’s program in Higher Education Leadership.
Marshall, who began his campus duties on July 5, most recently served as assistant vice president and senior advisor for student success and retention at Buffalo State College. He previously served as the director of student access and achievement programs at Nazareth College, senior Educational Opportunity Program coordinator at SUNY Brockport, resource specialist at Monroe Community College, and taught undergraduate courses.
He earned his bachelor’s degree in English from Daemen College; a master’s degree and certificate of advanced study in counseling from SUNY Brockport; and his doctorate in executive leadership from St. John Fisher College.
