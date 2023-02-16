OSWEGO - In conjunction with National Engineers Week and upon launching a year-long celebration of the SUNY Oswego’s Electrical and Computer Engineering (ECE) program and department’s 10-year anniversary, the university will offer a variety of events for its inaugural Engineering Week: The future flows through Oswego, Feb. 20 to 24.
SUNY Oswego will partner with local industry, schools and outstanding alumni, focusing on careers and opportunities in the engineering field.
Each day will offer a tailored theme filled with activities and competition, alumni and industry panel discussions, including:
Monday, Feb. 20: Alumni and Career Day
Tuesday, Feb. 21: Competition Day: Treasure Hunt with Electromagnets
Wednesday, Feb. 22: Engineering Industry Showcase
Thursday, Feb. 23: Focus on Women in Engineering
Friday, Feb. 24: Open House for High School Students
A variety of industry partners have signed on to participate in SUNY Oswego’s Engineering Week events, including an engineering showcase and career fair at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, and a Focus on Women in Engineering panel discussion with eminent local female engineers at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23.
Industry partners to date include Constellation - Nine Mile (sponsoring Women In Engineering Day), Constellation - FitzPatrick, Amazon, C&S, Knowles Precision Devices, Lockheed Martin, Marquardt Switches, Novelis, SRC, TRC and the Institute for Electrical and Electronics Engineers.
In addition to welcoming all interested SUNY Oswego students, faculty and staff to these Engineering Week events, the university also invites high school students and prospective Lakers to take part in competitions for prizes; meet SUNY Oswego alumni working in the engineering industry; meet and chat with current students; and engage with representatives from engineering companies across the Central and Upstate New York regions.
For high school students interested in engineering, the week offers many opportunities to explore the field. An open house on Friday, Feb. 24, will provide high school students with the opportunity to enjoy a pizza lunch and meet current engineering students; attend a class (ECE 101: “Introduction to Engineering”); partake in a supervised robotic project activity; and tour the Richard S. Shineman Center for Science, Engineering and Innovation. Due to limited space, students need to register via the oswego.edu/engineering-week website for this day’s activities.
