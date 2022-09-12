SUNY Oswego professor earns Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Scholarly and Creative Activities

SUNY Oswego professor and chair of marketing and management Ashraf Attia recently earned a SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Scholarly and Creative Activities.

OSWEGO - Outstanding service and research on the international level while stimulating expertise in SUNY Oswego’s School of Business have earned Ashraf Attia, professor and chair of marketing and management, a SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Scholarly and Creative Activities.

“Dr. Attia has published 22 peer-reviewed journal articles in high-quality journals,” wrote nominator Barry Friedman, a fellow marketing and management professor. “Most notably, he was the lead author in 16 of these 22 scholarly articles.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.