Project studies lake-effect phenomena

SUNY Oswego meteorology faculty members Scott Steiger and Yonggang Wang are leading a more than $1 million project, funded by the National Science Foundation, to study extreme lake-effect phenomena, including the impacts of wind turbines on lightning on Lake Ontario. Provided photo

OSWEGO — Two SUNY Oswego faculty members are working with 22 students to take part in a federally funded project to study extreme lake-effect phenomena.

Meteorology faculty members Scott Steiger and Yonggang Wang are leading a more than $1 million project, funded by the National Science Foundation, titled Lake-Effect Electrification (LEE) and the Impacts of Wind Turbines on Electrification East of Lake Ontario.”

