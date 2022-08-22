SUNY Oswego’s Indu Rasika Churchill honored with Provost’s Award for Scholarly and Creative Activity

OSWEGO - Indu Rasika Churchill of the SUNY Oswego mathematics faculty recently earned the Provost’s Award for Scholarly and Creative Activity, which recognizes a junior faculty member, in this case a “rising star” in the words of her nominator.

“We have a brilliant rising star among us, a woman in a field dominated by men, living and working through a pandemic, and churning out mathematical publications faster than the rest of the entire department combined,” wrote Churchill’s nominator and mathematics faculty colleague Elizabeth Wilcox. “‘Inspiration’ is not strong enough to cover the depth of the emotion I feel when reading Rasika’s CV.”

