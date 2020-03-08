SUNY Oswego’s Lifelong Learning offers classes during spring break

OSWEGO - SUNY Oswego’s Office of Business and Community Relations announces two Lifelong Learning Courses will be held during SUNY Oswego’s spring break, March 16 to 18. The courses will be instructed by SUNY Oswego graduate level students for seniors ages 50+.
Participants taking the watercolor course, on March 16 and 17 in Room 228 Tyler Hall, will learn from instructor She McCarthy how to paint with watercolors using different painting techniques.
Participants taking the digital photography course, on March 16 and 18 in Room 34 Lanigan Hall, will learn from instructor Katrina Winberg the basics of how to use their digital camera most effectively as well as how to take photos in different kinds of lighting.
Lifelong Learning gives both local seniors and SUNY Oswego alumni the opportunity to experience collegiate style courses and workshops on the SUNY Oswego campus. The program began in 2019 as part of President Deborah F. Stanley’s mission to continue to grow a diverse family of learners and to ensure that individuals continue to learn throughout their life, no matter their age. Classes will be held at Tyler and Lanigan halls with both morning and afternoon sessions available. To register for a course, contact lifelonglearning@oswego.edu or the Office of Business and Community Relations at 315-312-2318.
Additional information about Lifelong Learning courses and instructor biographies is available at https://www.oswego.edu/obcr/lifelong-learning. SUNY Oswego’s Lifelong Learning is locally sponsored by the Health Foundation of Western and Central New York.
