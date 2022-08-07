SUNY Oswego’s Mary Craw earns Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Classified Service

Four decades of service consistently putting students first has earned Mary Craw, an office assistant in SUNY Oswego’s Office of Residence Life and Housing, the 2022 SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Classified Service.

OSWEGO - Mary Craw, an office assistant in SUNY Oswego’s Office of Residence Life and Housing, earned the 2022 SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Classified Service, recognizing four decades of service consistently putting students first.

“While her job responsibilities include daily housing assignment management and student billing, she regularly goes above and beyond through her work with students, parents, staff and other campus offices,” wrote nominator Sara Rebeor, who supervises Craw as associate director for Residence Life and Housing. “Mary consistently works beyond her job duties to ensure students have a positive living experience.”

