SUNY Oswego’s Mary Tone Rodgers earns Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching

Mary Tone Rodgers, who came to SUNY Oswego a decade ago as the Marcia Belmar Willock Endowed Professor of Finance, recently earned the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching.

OSWEGO - For Mary Tone Rodgers, winning the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching culminates an impactful and successful time inside and outside SUNY Oswego’s classrooms.

Rodgers came to SUNY Oswego in 2012 as the college’s first-ever endowed faculty member, the Marcia Belmar Willock Endowed Professor of Finance. In the decade since, she has used more than 30 years of experience on Wall Street as well as her intelligence, personal skills and student-first approach remarkably, nominators noted.

