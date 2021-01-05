SUNY Oswego’s MBA programs earn national honors

OSWEGO - SUNY Oswego’s MBA programs earned two big pieces of national recognition, named as one of the Top 50 Online MBA Programs for 2021 -- the highest-ranked public institution in New York state on that list -- as well as Best Business Schools for 2021: On-Campus MBA Programs, both announced Dec. 8 by Princeton Review.
The overall -33 ranking for online MBA programs globally is especially impressive coupled with the value of a public college price point, said Irene Scruton, director of MBA programs and assistant dean of the School of Business for SUNY Oswego.
“Our ranking as the top program for public institutions in New York state combined with our AACSB accreditation signals the value we provide to each MBA student,” Scruton said. “Our ranking and accreditation indicate the strong credentials of our faculty, the level of student support, the quality of our curriculum and SUNY tuition value.”
“Such high and consistent national rankings firmly recognize the commitment SUNY Oswego is making as we continue on a path of providing the best possible education for our students and producing the greatest good for our region and the world,” said college President Deborah F. Stanley.
A recent survey found that one-third of Oswego students were promoted while in the MBA program. “This is a testament to the skills and knowledge they are acquiring in the MBA and applying immediately to accelerate their careers,” Scruton noted.
“Our strong showing demonstrates how well our academically rigorous curriculum is aligned with industry expectation, the superior quality of student advising and stellar faculty,” said Prabakar Kothandaraman, dean of Oswego’s School of Business. “In addition, our alumni vouch for the exceptional value that they derived from the program in their pursuit of professional growth.”
“We are thrilled to be consistently recognized nationally for our quality graduate programs at SUNY Oswego,” said Kristen Eichhorn, the college’s dean of graduate studies. “For us, these rankings reflect our institution’s strong dedication and commitment to graduate students. A portion of the data utilized for these rankings comes directly from our students, so it does feel confirming that our work is aligned with their expectations and experiences.”
Faculty support
Scruton explained that the MBA programs feature a customized approach given the range of students and methods of delivery among its offerings.
“This customized personal approach is especially critical for MBA students in online programs because we are essentially bringing an Oswego campus experience through technology to the students,” Scruton said. “Our comprehensive concierge student support model provides a framework for our students to succeed while in the program.”
The MBA programs also feature many students who start as undergraduates and take it as a five-year program that also includes a bachelor’s degree in broadcasting, public accounting or psychology, with this on-campus experience recognized in one of the Princeton Review honors.
Spencer Johnson, who completed his MBA with a bachelor’s in public accounting in May 2020, attributes strong alumni connections and faculty support to getting a job as an audit associate with KPMG in New York City.
“We have alumni that are in all of the Big Four accounting firms,” Johnson said. “I have loved every one of the faculty that I’ve got to work with. I’ve made some really strong connections. They’ve been there for me in times of need and have really helped me.”
Eichhorn also noted the successful alumni network was one of the key factors supporting success in the college’s graduate programs.
“This recognition also reflects SUNY Oswego’s commitment to providing quality graduate programs that are linked to career outcomes,” Eichhorn said. “Our graduate curriculum, programming and alumni mentorship help propel students in their professional goals and provide a lifelong network of opportunities.”
The online MBA program, which also receives annual high recognition from U.S. News and World Report and others, “is predominantly working professionals with unique student needs to support their completion of the program,” Scruton said. “Our faculty are instrumental in supporting the students as they progress through the program.”
Kothandaraman noted that School of Business faculty embrace “an unwavering commitment” to a student-centered approach. “This is crucial for program quality as many of our graduate students are working professionals,” Kothandaraman said. ‘Our faculty members’ dedication to academic quality and high-touch student engagement is one of the key drivers of our high rankings.”
The Princeton Review’s online MBA rankings -- posted at www.princetonreview.com/online-mba -- are based on both school data and student opinion data from more than 6,000 students enrolled in these programs.
For all of Princeton Review’s business school rankings, visit https://www.princetonreview.com/best-business-schools.
