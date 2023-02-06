SUNY Oswego’s online MBA continues top ranking in U.S. News

SUNY Oswego’s School of Business is headquartered in Rich Hall, where faculty and helpful administrators connect with students in Oswego’s highly acclaimed MBA programs. U.S. News and World Report said Oswego’s online master of business administration program continues to rank top among public institutions in New York state.

OSWEGO - SUNY Oswego’s online master of business administration (MBA) program continues to rank top among public institutions in New York state by U.S. News and World Report in rankings released on Jan. 24.

For the overall online MBA, Oswego tied for 58th – the eighth straight year as the top public offering in New York.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.