SUNY Oswego’s re-opening plan

OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego has given their re-opening this Aug. 24 great thought and has presented students with a 6,000-word summary of what the rules will be and what to expect. No doubt, those who set these rules are in a very difficult position.
As any college would agree, knowledge is key. It may or may not be power. It may or may not lead to understanding. What college can do very well is put knowledge into context. That said, here then are the rules, regulations, and expectations SUNY Oswego has put out in a context that is both informative and optimistic.
What follows is a summary of what students and faculty should expect this fall at SUNY Oswego. For further information visit the college’s webiste at oswego.edu.
Prior to restarting on-campus operations, SUNY Oswego will meet all required reopening criteria according to federal, state and local guidelines, and all SUNY Oswego students, faculty members and staff who intend on attending classes or working on campus will be asked to agree to the Oswego Forward Pledge, which will require that every campus member adhere to the following:
Prior to Coming to Campus:
All students and employees must complete a health screening questionnaire 14 days prior to their specified or desired date of arriving on campus AND quarantine at home for 7 days prior to arriving on campus to lessen the exposure opportunity to COVID-19.
If students and employees screen positive on the health screening questionnaire and/or show symptoms of COVID-19, (SUNY Oswego intends to have) each student/employee take a COVID-19 test from home and test negative for COVID-19 prior to returning to campus. (Note: SUNY Oswego is currently working closely with SUNY Upstate Medical University President Mantosh Dewan, Dr. Frank Middleton and Dr. Stephen Thomas with the goal of gaining access to the saliva test kit that is in development under the expertise of Dr. Middleton. If the supply chain allows, SUNY Oswego will need access to 10,000 saliva test kits to be able to mail a test kit to each student and employee who plans to be on campus this fall for coursework and/or employment. The test will be performed at home by the individual and the saliva sample will then be mailed to the designated laboratory for processing.)
Complete an online health and safety COVID-19 training overseen by SUNY Oswego’s Human Resources Office that provides instructions on social distancing, personal hygiene, face coverings, early identification of COVID-19 symptoms and how to report symptoms.
Requirements for Each Day that the Student/Employee Intends on Coming to Campus:
Complete a daily COVID-19 screening on the designated SUNY Oswego app/online form before coming to campus for work or before leaving their residence off-campus or their residence hall room. This daily health screen will contain questions regarding COVID-19 symptoms and exposure to potential contacts that may or are confirmed to have COVID-19. Students and Employees will log into the daily health screen with their Laker NetID for identification. Health screens will be dated and time-stamped to assist with tracking and tracing. To ensure that this health information remains protected, personal health data will not be stored.
Employee health screens will be sent to the Human Resources Office for review and student health screens will be sent to Health Services for review. If an employee is unable to report to work due to illness, they will report this to their supervisor. Supervisors will report this through the Human Resources reporting link. Students who are ill will report this to Health Services. Students will be triaged by nursing staff and tested as needed.
Wear a face covering (mask and/or shield) that covers the nose and mouth at all times except when alone, with a roommate(s) or assigned “Pod” members, or while eating or drinking. All students, faculty and staff will be provided with two free cloth face coverings from SUNY Oswego before rejoining the campus community. A supply of replacement face coverings will also be maintained by the campus. Guidelines on how to properly use and clean a face covering will be shared with members of the campus community in their virtual orientation training. All students and employees will also be encouraged to provide their own face coverings to ensure they always have an adequate supply of clean face coverings to access.
Maintain at least six feet of distance between themselves and another person.
Wash hands thoroughly (for at least 20 seconds) and frequently with soap and water and/or use hand sanitizer of at least 60% alcohol base throughout the day and whenever soiled.
Limit all group gatherings to fewer than 25 people while distanced and hold all meetings, social events, conferences and special events in a virtual environment unless not possible due to a medical condition or otherwise vice president-approved need.
Living arrangements:
SUNY Oswego is planning for a staggered approach where new students will arrive one week to 10 days prior to the start of classes for a specialized Welcome Week tailored to develop small-group connections, and returning students will move into the residence halls the weekend of Aug. 22. As a part of their room assignment, all residential students will be assigned a family-style “pod” of 10 students to live alongside (on the same residence hall floor) and to dine with (at assigned dining hours) in an effort to reduce students’ exposure to more individuals outside of their reduced number of weekly face-to-face classes.
Special housing considerations for students who are immune-compromised or who have an underlying health condition will be made. Students who inform Residence Life and Housing of their underlying health condition(s) may be placed in a single room or in a residence hall with the lowest density. Residence Life and Housing will work within its medical accommodation housing committee to ensure that students are reviewed so that they can be evaluated for additional support.
Students must limit interactions with others and always follow social distancing requirements; remain 6 feet away from others (even in shared spaces) and wear an acceptable face covering when outside of residence hall room.
Students are expected to remain on campus, and only leave their space for academic reasons, to go for a walk on campus by yourself, or to pick up food and essentials. People are not allowed to travel away from campus unless they do not want to remain on campus and terminate their housing contract.
People are not permitted to enter residence halls/apartments other than the assigned living space. Students from other residence halls and off-campus guests are not permitted to enter a residence hall.
No group gatherings of any size are allowed, including hanging out in lounges or common areas. To connect with friends or other students, video chat, call or text them.
Students must have a face covering when they enter the residence hall and in public spaces such as the elevator, community bathrooms, lobbies, hallways, kitchens, laundry rooms, lounges and other public areas within the residence halls.
Capacity limits will be enforced through the use of only single and double rooms and overall residence hall density will be reduced by keeping the student population under 80% of the building’s capacity. This will provide additional space and decrease the level of contact within Pod communities.
All community spaces in residence halls will be reconfigured to enforce social distancing practices and expectations, including in the residence hall lounges, kitchens, laundry rooms, desk operations and computer labs.
The bathrooms, public spaces, kitchens, laundry rooms and high contact areas are cleaned and disinfected every day. Additional hand sanitizer stations have all been added to each residence hall. Additional signage has been added in public spaces to encourage social distancing, face coverings and hand washing while in the residence halls always.
Classes:
SUNY Oswego recommends that it is best to begin classes on Aug. 24. The fall term will end on Dec. 11, but all face-to-face delivery will be completed by Nov. 25 (the day before Thanksgiving). They also plan to cancel breaks and hold classes on days that are currently on the fall 2020 calendar as holidays. Final exams/assessment will mainly occur remotely. Classes needing to offer an in-person assessment will have that opportunity during the week of Nov. 23.
Already Oswego offers more than half of its courses in classes capped at 19 students; there are several hundred sections of courses designed for first-year students that we will be able to teach face-to-face. They want every first-year student to have at least one face-to-face course with a strong first year experience.
The expect the following instructional modalities will be offered in the fall:
• Standardized Face-to-Face – Used when there is sufficient classroom space to accommodate all enrolled students in the class and there is an instructional rationale for why face-to-face delivery would be superior to fully online or remote delivery.
• Modified Face-to-Face/Hybrid – Used when enrollment is too large for the space assigned. All students cannot attend face-to-face class at the same time and there is an instructional rationale for why some face-to-face contact would be pedagogically superior. Students will rotate into the classroom and do the remainder of their work in an online environment.
• Large Enrollment Using Technology – Used when enrollment is too large for the space assigned and there is an instructional rationale for why some face-to-face contact would be superior to fully online or remote delivery. Courses will be offered face to face with some students attending the live lectures, while others watch it synchronously or asynchronously.
• Fully Online – Courses are offered in a fully online format, either with or without synchronous components. Currently about one-third of our courses listed in the catalog have been developed for an asynchronous format. This format will be used for courses that would be best delivered in this format in order to meet instructional goals, or for courses in which the health risks of face-to-face instruction indicate an online format is preferable.
By using the modalities above, under the leadership of the Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, they will create a full class schedule for the campus that is approximately: 1/3 face-to-face; 1/3 online; and 1/3 hybrid. Limiting our fully face-to-face classes in this way, along with actively and intentionally extending classroom use into the evenings (and perhaps Saturdays), will have a positive effect on classroom density.
As a result of these modalities, they will free up additional classrooms, provide more flexibility and reduce population density in the building hallways, stairwells, etc. This will facilitate efforts to social distance. They will also increase passing time between classes to prevent the typical bottlenecks that happen as one class ends and another begins. This, along with strong messaging regarding when students can show up for classes, will prevent too many people in one space.
Penfield Library:
Penfield Library will also follow the campus social distancing requirements. Like the classrooms, they will limit access to the library space, ensure social distancing within the spaces and deliver a large amount of our library services through both virtual and face-to-face means.
Student Health Services:
Student Health Services appointments are by virtual appointment only. When the campus restarts on-campus operations, Student Health Services appointments will be made online or by phone. Appointment times will be staggered to assist with proper triaging and limiting the volume of students present in Health Services at one time. Non-sick appointments will be scheduled in the morning and sick visits will be scheduled in the afternoon. Telemedicine will be offered and encouraged for non-urgent visits and for students who are exhibiting potential COVID symptoms.
All students seeking general healthcare services from SUNY Oswego’s Health Services Center will be screened prior to coming into the Student Health Center with a COVID-19 screening form online through the EHR (electronic health record). These screening forms are updated to reflect the most current signs and symptoms of COVID and will be reviewed by the triage nurse prior to the student arriving. Students will have their temperature taken before entering the clinic area. All students will be asked to wear a mask while in Health Services. No visitors will be allowed into the clinic area and will be discouraged from the waiting area. Students are able to do mobile self-check-in upon arrival. This prevents entering the reception area or using shared computers. Students will be able to check in 10 minutes before their appointment time and are encouraged to arrive on time to reduce wait times.
If a residential student is suspected of having COVID-19 or tests positive for COVID-19, they will be placed in either a designated quarantine or isolation housing room on SUNY Oswego’s main campus. Students who are positive for COVID-19 will be asked to return home, transported by other than public transportation, or if that is not feasible, will be placed in isolation in Moreland Hall. If a student is suspected of having COVID-19 or has been in contact with a positive COVID-19 person (or someone in quarantine), they will be placed in quarantine in Lonis Hall to monitor for symptoms. All meals will be delivered to isolated and quarantined students.
SUNY Oswego Syracuse Campus:
SUNY Oswego’s branch campus is located in downtown Syracuse’s Clinton Square in the Atrium Building. The Atrium Building is managed by Partnership Properties, Inc. The SUNY Oswego in Syracuse Campus Director is Mr. Reg Braggs. Mr. Braggs will continue to work closely with the onsite Atrium Building manager to follow both the SUNY Oswego main campus Oswego Forward restart protocols outlined in this document and the Atrium Building protocols set by Partnership Properties, Inc.
Rice Creek Biological Field Station:
The Rice Creek Biological Field Station is about a mile from campus and is used primarily for classroom and research activities. The major scope of the classroom and research activities are around natural, environmental biology, geology and chemistry. The site includes a number of acres of natural wilderness, including walking and nature trails that are in use by both the campus and the Oswego community. These open areas will continue be available to all, but they will limit access to field station building to faculty, staff and students. This is a campus facility and will follow the Oswego Forward restart protocols.
Extracurriculars:
All guest speakers and lectures will be conducted virtually. As an example, SUNY Oswego has already scheduled the speaker for the Oswego Reading Initiative to present virtually in September. Other departments and programs are already engaged in planning for virtual guest speakers. Performance programs (Music and Theatre) are currently in planning for how they may do some performances and meet social distance guidelines.
Extracurricular activities will also be conducted virtually wherever possible, with the exception of limited outdoor events and programs of 25 or fewer people held in large indoor spaces that meet social distancing guidelines. SUNY Oswego’s Student Association Activities Board (SAPB) has made arrangements to move to an all-virtual activities calendar that will include weekly engagement programs such as e-sports and trivia, and live online events including a fall benefit concert, comedy show and speaker series. Additionally, signature co-curricular programs such as the Diversity Speaker Series, Fall Involvement Fair, Family and Friends Weekend, Homecoming, OzLeads, Scholar Leader Workshops and the annual ALANA Conference will be moved to virtual formats. All student organizations will be asked to conduct general member and executive board meetings virtually wherever possible, and travel will be prohibited until further notice.
Alumni Engagement - Following a model already developed and implemented in spring 2020, the Office for Development and Alumni Engagement will continue its robust programs for alumni and students virtually. Included in these programs are large group and one-on-one connections between alumni and students within a virtual class setting, Career Services programming or in a personalized virtual call for mentoring and professional development; a Virtual Village series that features alumni-led workshops and classes ranging from cooking to yoga to professional development as well as concerts and demonstrations; an Oswego Alumni Podcast series partnering with the student-run WNYO radio station and focusing on a specific topic or alum’s perspective on a given event or period of time; and a range of virtual conversations, happy hours and celebrations, using digital platforms including Zoom and Kudoboard, in addition to regular communications via email and social media.
Intramural and recreational activities will resume wherever possible in large indoor facilities or outdoors with 25 or fewer participants who will be required to wear face coverings and observe social distancing guidelines. High-touch or high-contact intramurals will be replaced with socially distanced, individual activities focused on fitness and personal wellness such as: open basketball shoot-arounds and lap swimming for limited timeframes and by appointment only. Virtual offerings, such as e-sports and wellness tutorials will be used to supplement the programmatic calendar. For example, a series of on-demand training videos for beginning runners, and nutritional wellness tutorials are in development for release in the fall. Group instruction will also shift to online offerings, and extramural sports and travel will be prohibited in the fall semester.
