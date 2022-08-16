SUNY Oswego’s Rebecca Burch earns President’s Award for Scholarly and Creative Activity

Rebecca Burch of SUNY Oswego’s human development faculty earned the campus President’s Award for Scholarly and Creative Activity for impactful research and overwhelming contributions toward the next generation of researchers.

“She has brought students into her research in all areas; working with them as co-authors on professional publications and paper and poster presentations at professional and local conferences,” wrote Burch’s nominator, fellow human development faculty member David Sargeant. “Her contribution of chapters in edited volumes speaks to the widespread importance and interest in her research work.”

