SUNY Oswego sociology professor writes new book about dark side of societal behaviors

SUNY Oswego sociology professor Tim Delaney recently penned his 23rd book -- this one about the dark side of societal behaviors in “The Diversity of Darkness and Shameful Behaviors.” The book is available for purchase through his publisher, Routledge or via his website, BooksbyTimDelaney.com.

OSWEGO - SUNY Oswego sociology professor Tim Delaney recently published his 23rd book and third book in a trilogy titled “The Diversity of Darkness and Shameful Behaviors.”

A description on Delaney’s website states, “The Diversity of Darkness is an innovative work and represents the third book of a trilogy written by the author that underscores the reality that there are many shamefully hateful (e.g., attempted insurrection and a violent coup of American democracy; autocracy; rage; anti-civil rights and equality social movements; racism; hate crimes; and sex crimes) and deadly behavioral threats (e.g., mass shootings; terrorism; war; and genocide) that jeopardized the very notions of civility, decency and justice around the world.”

