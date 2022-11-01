SUNY Oswego student and faculty broadcasters earn state awards

SUNY Oswego students and faculty won big at the New York State Broadcasters Association Excellence Awards on Sept. 21 at the Embassy Suites in Syracuse. From left are communication studies faculty member Michael Riecke, with student broadcasters Joey Palatsky, Jake Johnson (a May 2022 graduate), Zachary Malamud and Kyle Spisak.

OSWEGO - The New York State Broadcasters Association (NYSBA) Excellence in Broadcasting Awards recently honored several SUNY Oswego student and faculty broadcasters at the Embassy Suites in Syracuse on Sept. 21.

Taking home the award for “Outstanding Editorial/Commentary” in the College Radio category was junior Kyle Spisak. Spisak won for his commentary on NCAA money issues and whether Division III athletes should be allowed to gamble on professional sports games.

