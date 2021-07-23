SUNY Oswego Summer STEAM camp ramps up in August

OSWEGO - SUNY Oswego’s Division of Extended Learning has announced dates for Summer STEAM Camp for children ages seven to 14, starting in early August.
STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) Summer Camp is a fun, interactive and uniquely designed program that allows students to explore, imagine, create, collaborate and solve problems, all while learning 21st-century skills that will help them succeed in school and beyond.
Sessions will take place Mondays through Thursdays, Aug. 2 to 5, and/or Aug. 9 to 12, in Marano Campus Center. Morning and afternoon sessions are available on topics such as robotics, coding, everyday science, team building and more.
STEAM Camp classes provide small- and large-group learning with very low student-to-teacher ratios.
Lunch is included. After-session care will be available at no additional cost.
For more information or to register, visit oswego.edu/steamcamp.
