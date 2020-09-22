SUNY Oswego welcomes Ebony Dixon as Executive Director of Enrollment Management

OSWEGO - Ebony Dixon has been appointed as SUNY Oswego’s first Executive Director of Enrollment Management, college President Deborah F. Stanley announced. Dixon joins the college officially on Sept. 14.
As the college’s chief enrollment officer, Dixon will serve as a member of the President’s Council; oversee the Admissions operations of the college; and provide leadership to strategically plan, develop, coordinate, and implement SUNY Oswego’s comprehensive enrollment management and retention efforts.
“Ebony has an outstanding record of leadership and effective collaboration in enrollment management at the collegiate level, and is passionately committed to the recruitment and retention of students,” Stanley said. “Her nearly two decades of experience as an admissions counselor, new student orientation assistant director, and senior enrollment officer have prepared her well, and position her to make immediate contributions as SUNY Oswego’s first Executive Director of Enrollment Management.”
Dixon comes to SUNY Oswego from Southern Methodist University (SMU), where she most recently served as the Director of Recruitment and Retention for the Lyle School of Engineering. In that leadership position, she was responsible for developing and managing recruitment, marketing strategies and plans for all undergraduate and graduate programs.
Prior to her time at SMU, Dixon was employed at her alma mater, Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, for 15 years. Initially hired as an admissions counselor, she advanced to senior manager in the Enrollment Service Center and eventually assumed a leadership role as Associate Director of Enrollment Management for Wayne State’s School of Medicine.
“I am absolutely delighted to join the Oswego team and campus community during this remarkable time of change,” Dixon said. “I look forward to engaging and implementing together as we move forward in welcoming, retaining, graduating and celebrating the achievements of our academically talented students.”
Dixon is actively involved in a number of professional admissions-based organizations. She is a member of the Texas Association for College Admission Counseling (TACAC), National Association of International Educators (NAFSA), National Association of Graduate Admissions Professionals (NAGAP), and the National Association for College Admission Counseling (NACAC).
She earned her master of science in criminal justice and master of library and information science from Wayne State University. Ebony also earned her bachelor’s degree in business logistics from Wayne State University. She is currently working toward earning her Doctor of liberal studies from SMU.
“I want to thank the members of the search committee and especially its chair, Vice President Jerri Howland, for their efforts throughout this important search, and for working with Academic Search, Inc. to identify a number of very strong candidates for the position,” Stanley said. “My added thanks go out to the many members of our campus community who participated in interviews and/or virtually attended the open forums for the final candidates.”
