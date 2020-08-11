POTSDAM — Traditionally gathering in the village each summer to celebrate the SUNY Potsdam Bears, university alumni adjusted 2020 reunion events in response to the global COVID-19 health crisis.
In a weeklong, virtual series last month, nearly 600 people registered for daily event alerts, and live videos posted to Facebook, YouTube and shared over Zoom Technologies garnered more than 16,000 views and 1,800 comments, the university reports.
“We weren’t quite sure what to expect, since this is the first time we have attempted to bring alumni together virtually with a weeklong series,” Director of Alumni Relations Mona Ouimet Vroman said. “But SUNY Potsdam alumni and supporters are proud of their alma mater, and I think what we were able to pull off is certainly noteworthy.”
The week’s events included live streamed music performances, arts presentations, individual 5K runs/walks, a virtual auction for the Pay it Forward Scholarship program and recognition of the 2020 Alumni Association award recipients.
“Many of you know alumni reunion weekend is my very favorite time of the year,” President Kristin G. Esterberg said during a live video opening the week July 6. “While many of our peers were simply cancelling their scheduled reunions, we knew we simply couldn’t let an opportunity pass by to spend the week celebrating, if only virtually.”
The combined alumni giving from the classes of 1970, 1975, 1980, 1985, 1990, 1995, 2000, 2005, 2010 and 2015, as well as classes 1969 and earlier, totals $1,397,930 this year. During virtual alumni reunion week alone, the university raised a total of $17,453 through an online campaign and an online auction for the Pay it Forward Scholarship program, which was launched by alumni in 2016 to help cover scholarship gaps for students.
Closing out the week, the Alumni Association awarded annual honors to seven individuals. John Angier, ’88, and Eileen Goss Whelley, ’76, received the Minerva Award; Michael Paestella, ’95, received the Distinguished Service Award; Joshua Redman, ’11, received the Rising Star Award; former Crane School of Music Dean Michael Sitton received the Honorary Lifetime Membership Award; Jan Harting-McChesney, ’74, received the St. Lawrence Academy Medal; and Diane Ercolini Havern, ’92, received the Helen M. Hosmer Excellence in Music Teaching Award.
“Since our alumni and friends were not able to physically visit Potsdam this summer, we hope that we were able to bring a bit of Potsdam to them,” Ms. Vroman said.
