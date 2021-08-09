POTSDAM — The SUNY Potsdam Alumni Association recently honored Donnalyn Eaton Shuster ‘78 of St. Johnsville, with its 2021 Distinguished Service Award, during the College’s Virtual Reunion.
The Distinguished Service Award is presented to alumni who have made exceptional contributions to the Alumni Association and/or the College.
Shuster was honored for her dedication to the betterment of the alumni community, the College and countless students over the years.
There are not many people who are able to match the energy or time that Donnalyn Eaton Shuster ‘78 has devoted to SUNY Potsdam as an alumna. Donnalyn served on the Alumni Assocation Board of Trustees for 10 years and was recognized with emerita status upon stepping down in 2019. During most of her tenure, she served as the Greek Alumni representative. Through her efforts, Greek representation at Reunion Weekend grew considerably, as reflected in the Greek Life pictures taken in Minerva Plaza each July. She encouraged every fraternity and sorority to be represented during Reunion, either by hosting alumni at their houses or by partaking in the events that the College offered.
Donnalyn was also a champion of alumni involvement with undergraduates through their fraternity and sorority affiliations. She maintained a close connection with All Greek Council and acted as a conduit for sharing with alumni what the undergraduates were accomplishing and how alumni could be of assistance in helping them be successful. Donnalyn continues to be involved with the Omega Delta Phi (Omega) Alumni Association, working with both alumnae and active undergraduate members. From participating in the SUNY Potsdam Relay for Life, to helping bring dozens of Omega alumnae back to campus each year for Reunion, she has encouraged and challenged her fellow sisters to be a positive force in each other’s lives, as well as in the life of the College and the greater community.
Beyond Greek Life, Donnalyn is an advocate for all SUNY Potsdam students and has invested a considerable amount of time in their success. In recent years, Donnalyn has served as a mentor in the Women, Gender & Leadership Program, presented virtual workshops for students and alumni, and written encouraging cards to graduating students. A retired K-12 art teacher, Donnalyn received the St. Lawrence Academy Medal during Reunion Weekend 2013, in recognition of her exceptional contributions to the field of education.
