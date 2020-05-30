POTSDAM — After notifying alumni in early May, SUNY Potsdam and Clarkson University officials on Thursday publicly announced the two Potsdam institutions will postpone their reunion weekends until next summer.
“While this was not an easy decision to make, and one that was made with a heavy heart, we believe it was necessary to protect the health and safety of our alumni, staff and the entire Potsdam community,” said Mona Ouimet Vroman, SUNY Potsdam director of alumni relations. “We hope that alumni understand our decision and that they and their loved ones remain safe and healthy.”
Originally scheduled for July 9 to 12, both reunion weekends have been moved to July 8 to 11, 2021, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the north country’s ongoing reopening and the challenge of hosting a large gathering while maintaining social distancing standards.
“We are looking forward to connecting with alumni virtually this summer and hope to welcome back alumni and celebrate our milestone classes with an expanded reunion weekend in 2021,” SUNY Potsdam President Kristin G. Esterberg said. “We are committed to working with community leaders to find ways to continue to support local businesses that will be impacted by the loss of visitors this year.”
Typically held in concert with the Potsdam Summer Festival, reunion weekend involves several celebratory events in the greater Potsdam community. Due to the pandemic, the Potsdam Chamber of Commerce has canceled this year’s festival.
Alumni relations officers at each university plan to honor 2020 alumni award recipients this year through virtual events during the week of July 6.
The SUNY Potsdam Alumni Association meeting will take place that week as well.
“Current restrictions on gatherings of any size in New York state, combined with the comprehensive preparations we are undertaking to welcome students back in the fall, would limit our ability to provide the level of experience we hold ourselves accountable to delivering this year,” said Matthew Draper, Clarkson vice president for development and alumni relations. “This was not an easy decision as the university has diligently followed the guidance provided by the CDC, New York state and local authorities throughout this crisis. We also appreciate the expertise and perspectives that many alumni have shared with us.”
