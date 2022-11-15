POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam is considering three candidates to fill its vacant president’s position.
They are Shelitha W.D. Williams, vice president of student and enrollment services and the chief diversity officer at Genesee Community College; Irene Rios, Ammerman Campus CEO and executive dean for SUNY Suffolk; and Patrick M. Jones, professor of music and chancellor of Penn State Schuylkill.
Williams has over 20 years of experience in higher education. As the vice president/chief diversity officer she is in charge of recruitment, enrollment, retention, and inclusive engagement efforts for the institution. A first-generation college student, Ms. Williams started her education at SUNY Potsdam where she was a resident assistant, student worker and club leader, “with noteworthy academic achievement,” according to SUNY Potsdam’s short biography of her.
She is also the inaugural associate vice president of student success at Genesee Community College, director of student engagement and director of housing and residence life at Monroe Community College. She “managed change, created processes, collaborated with stakeholders, assessed outcomes, adjusted, and executed for the benefit of the institutions and students,” SUNY Potsdam said. She has managed multi-million-dollar budgets with intentional distribution, negotiated difficult personnel decisions, addressed emotional and social disparities, and increased enrollment during a health crisis.
“Driven by her strengths which includes responsibility, relator, achiever, connectedness, and individuation she has transformed campus culture and re-envisioned the campus communities in which she engages. Dr. Williams is an experienced professional with extensive leadership experience and exceptional supervisory accomplishments,” SUNY Potsdam said.
She has been recognized by her colleagues, board of trustees, consulting institutions, company partners and community for her commitment of time and knowledge in support of others. Recent accolades include the Cougar Salute campus award for supervision, HIGHER Inspire Speaker selection, and Exemplary Service award.
Ms. Williams earned her doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Rochester, master of social work with a counseling concentration from SUNY Stony Brook University and a bachelor’s degree in psychology with a minor in Africana studies from SUNY Potsdam.
Ms. Rios presides over her campus as the chief academic and operating officer. She leads campus faculty and staff in the delivery of instruction, student activities, and student services. She’s also in charge of development of curricula and addressing health and safety matters, and is responsible for budget development, fiscal management, and physical plant operations of the campus. She has served in this capacity for all three campuses of SUNY Suffolk.
“Dr. Rios promotes a campus culture which is student-centered and welcoming, with a high level of support and engagement for students, faculty, staff, and community members,” SUNY Potsdam said.
Her work has contributed to educational institutions in New York, Massachusetts and Connecticut. Prior to joining SUNY Suffolk as campus CEO/executive dean, she worked in the Connecticut State College and University (CSCU) System as the dean of academic affairs and chief academic officer for Naugatuck Valley Community College; the dean for the Division of Graduate and Adult Undergraduate Programs for all satellite campuses at the four-year Albertus Magnus College in New Haven, Connecticut.; as executive director of academic affairs for Springfield College in Massachusetts with satellite campuses across seven states; as registrar for Saint Joseph University in Connecticut; and as director of academic advising for Rochester Institute of Technology in New York.
Ms. Rios served on the board of trustees for the New Haven Literacy Volunteers of Connecticut, and has been president and a board member of the Consortium for the Advancement of Adults in Higher Education. She served on the CSCU Board of Regents Academic Advising Council and currently serves on the SUNY System COVID Response Team as a campus lead/safety monitor.
She has taught across all levels in higher education. In the doctoral education program for the University of Hartford, she serves as an adjunct professor primarily on dissertation committees for students researching academic advising topics. Ms. Rios has a doctoral degree from the University of Hartford in Connecticut and a master’s and bachelor’s degree from Rochester Institute of Technology. She is a recipient of the National Academic Advising Association Research Award for her doctoral dissertation.
Mr. Jones has overseen the addition of degree programs in areas of great demand such as nursing, cybersecurity, and information technology and upgrades to the campus’ physical plant. That includes new laboratories for chemistry, nursing and radiological sciences, a learning center, and technology and equipment upgrades to classrooms and recreation facilities. He has also facilitated philanthropic donations to support scholarships, internships, and student support programming. In addition, the campus partnered with the business and nonprofit community to develop and launch Penn State Schuylkill Co-op in the fall of 2020.
He serves on the boards of directors of the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce, Schuylkill Chamber Foundation, Schuylkill Economic Development Corp., tecBridge and Primary Health Network.
After teaching high school in Pennsylvania, Mr. Jones started his higher education career at SUNY Fredonia on the music education faculty. He moved to the University of the Arts in Philadelphia in order to be closer to the Pentagon following 9/11. He was also chief of Air National Guard Bands at the time. He then went into a variety of academic and administrative roles prior to Penn State, including assistant vice president for academic affairs at Drexel University, director of veteran enrollment practice and director of the Setnor School of Music at Syracuse University, and chair of the music education department at Boston University. He has also held leadership positions in national and international scholarly societies, presented papers at academic symposia around the globe, and published book chapters and research articles in numerous peer-reviewed journals.
In addition to his academic career, Mr. Jones served for 30 years in uniform, retiring from the Air National Guard as a colonel. His assignments included serving as a musician, unit commander and chief of Air National Guard Bands. In this last role he led strategy, planning, and policy development, managed finances, and guided units toward readiness, SUNY Potsdam said. He was responsible for units across the country and a worldwide mission that included diplomatic outreach globally and troop entertainment in deployed locations throughout the Middle East, Central and Southwest Asia and the Horn of Africa.
Mr. Jones has a bachelor’s degree in music education from West Chester University, a diploma of fine arts in conducting and wind literature from the University of Calgary, a master’s degree in conducting from George Mason University, and a doctorate in music education from Penn State University. He is also a graduate of the Armed Forces School of Music, Air National Guard Academy of Military Science, Squadron Officer School, Air Command and Staff College and Air War College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.