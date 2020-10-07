POTSDAM — The SUNY Potsdam College Council met virtually Friday for the first time this academic year.
Headed by June F. O’Neill, Canton, the council last met in February and received reports this month from President Kristin G. Esterberg, interim Dean of Students Eric D. Duchscherer and interim Vice President of Enrollment Management Ronald G. Brown, among others.
The governor-appointed council, comprised of alumni, community members and an elected student representative, oversees major university plans and coordinates with the SUNY system and the SUNY Potsdam Board of Trustees to review candidate recommendations and university policies.
Ms. Esterberg reminded council members of three administrative vacancies, two of which are expected to be filled despite the SUNY system’s current hiring and spending freeze, largely prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Ms. Esterberg said SUNY Potsdam has been given permission to begin searching for a permanent chief diversity officer and vice president for enrollment management “because of the critical importance of these positions.”
Former Chief Diversity Officer Bernadette S. Tiapo accepted a diversity officer position at SUNY Oneonta earlier this year and began her appointment Sept. 1. Associate Professor of Environmental Studies Claudia J. Ford has stepped in as interim chief diversity officer.
Head women’s soccer coach Mark J. Misiak is serving as interim athletic director, following former director Sharief Hashim’s move this summer to Susquehanna University in Pennsylvania.
Mr. Brown continues as the university’s interim vice president of enrollment management this year.
Council also approved adjustments to the university’s Title IX policies, as mandated by new U.S. Department of Education regulations, which took effect in August.
