POTSDAM — The State University of New York at Potsdam continues to earn high marks in the rankings released by U.S. News & World Report each year. SUNY Potsdam has been named to the top tier of the best regional universities in the Northern United States in the “Best Colleges 2021” ratings.
SUNY Potsdam was tied at No. 71 on the Northern Regional Universities list. The College has made the list for each of the past 22 years that it has been ranked by U.S. News.
In addition to its ranking in the Northern Regional Universities category, SUNY Potsdam was also recognized on the following U.S. News & World Report lists:
Top Public Universities, No.19 (tie): This list rates colleges and universities that are operated and partially funded by state governments.
Best Value Schools, No. 54: This list considers colleges’ academic quality alongside the net cost of attendance for students receiving the average amount of need-based financial aid.
Top Performer on Social Mobility, No. 47 (tie): This list includes schools that enroll and graduate large proportions of disadvantaged students receiving federal Pell Grants.
Best Colleges for Veterans, No. 47 (tie): This list includes top-ranked institutions that are GI Bill-certified, which charge in-state tuition to all out-of-state veterans, and enroll at least 20 veterans and active service members.
Economic Diversity: This unranked list includes top colleges serving high numbers of students who are Pell-eligible.
U.S. News & World Report bases its rankings on assessment by peer institutions, graduation and retention rates, faculty resources, student selectivity, financial resources and alumni giving.
For more information, visit http://www.usnews.com/best-colleges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.