Liam Kennedy Fitzgerald, a music education major, celebrates moments before walking across the stage during SUNY Potsdam's 203rd Commencement Ceremony on Saturday. Jason Hunter/SUNY Potsdam

SUNY Potsdam graduates

Adams

Heather Bailey, with distinction, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction

Libby Conners, with distinction, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction

Dylan Estal, with distinction, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction

Mackenzie Riordan, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Tyler Tamblin, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, music education

Quincey Zimmerman, with distinction, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction

Adams Center

Hanna Ambrose, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Doug Berry of, master’s degree, childhood education

Amanda Bingle, with distinction, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction

Samantha Bulterman, master’s degree, childhood education

Crystal Rivers, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Melissa Roberts, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

Paige Thomas, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

Alexandria Bay

Molly Clemons, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

Susie Erck, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Payton Ridley, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Christin Sanford, master’s degree, childhood education

Antwerp

Megan Green, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Brianna Iverson, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Katherine Peck, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Melissa Stephens, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Kaitlyn Thorne, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

McKenzie Whitmore, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Beaver Falls

Natalie Streeter, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, geology and middle/secondary Earth science education

Nicholas Sundberg, with distinction, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction

Black River

Arthur Campbell, master’s degree, music performance

Jordan Wilson, with distinction, master’s degree, management

Brier Hill

Rhianna Chapin, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Brasher Falls

Tahentahawi Chubb, certificate of advanced study, college teaching

McKenna Daoust, bachelor’s degree, literature/writing and middle/secondary English education

Keely Fetterley, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, community health

Paige Hewlett, certificate of advanced study, inclusive and special education

Mykenzie Murphy, bachelor’s degree, English and creative writing

Felicity Sarsfield, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, graphic design and new media

Brownville

Zachary Barker, bachelor’s degree, history

Calicum

Bianca Ellis, with distinction, master’s degree, management

Canton

Christina Adams, master’s degree, instructional design and educational technology

Ruby Azure, bachelor’s degree, computer science

Alexis Bessette, bachelor’s degree, physics

Shanelle Borth, summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology

Alexis Bradford, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Elijah Bulriss, bachelor’s degree, literature/writing

Michelle Burke, certificate of advanced study, educational leadership

Kati Caldwell, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Jonathan Carls, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, criminal justice studies and sociology

Michael Cougler, master’s degree, childhood education

Molly Denny, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

Jasmine Duvall, bachelor’s degree, arts degree in art studio

Ryan Geary, master’s degree, childhood education

Audrey Hagen, bachelor’s degree, art Studio

Bridget Hall, with distinction, master’s degree, music education (K-12)

Briana Humphrey, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Sarahanne Jackson, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Richard Lashock, bachelor’s degree, speech communication

Braydon LeVac, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Robert Martinez, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Sarah Measheaw, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction

Gabe Roberts, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, archaeological studies

Preston Santimaw, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, environmental studies

Charlie Sarkioglu, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, archaeological studies

Elisa Sergi, with distinction, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction

Hannah Stevenson, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Eben Thrasher, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Cheyenne White, bachelor’s degree, geology

Rebecca Woods, master’s degree, childhood education

Cape Vincent

Eliza Aubertine, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Ashlyn Eyles, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Alana Hoover, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Maura Sullivan, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, music education

Carthage

Casey Downing, with distinction, master’s degree, management

Kara Fahsel, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction

Scott Feathers, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

Marissa Holt, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Amario Jones, summa cum laude, master’s degree, management

Megan Keenan, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, archaeological studies

Connor Lafontaine, with distinction, master’s degree, middle/secondary social studies education

Kara Mulvaney, bachelor’s degree, English literature

Sarah Peck, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

Florencia Vidal, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

Castorland

Raegan Becker, with distinction, master’s degree, special education

Julian Mangano, master’s degree, management

Isaac Metzler, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction

Michaela Rice, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

Aaron Turck, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, exercise science

Amber Turck, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Chase Mills

Kyrsten Stone, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

Kate-Lyn Waldrif, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Cassidy Weaver, master’s degree, literacy specialist

Chaumont

Elizabeth Netto, master’s degree, childhood education

Josh Rogers, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Clayton

Meghan Caddick, with distinction, certificate of advanced study, educational leadership

Darien Cain, with distinction, master’s degree, management

Bryley Frederick, bachelor’s degree, history

Kyleigh Hummer, with distinction, master’s degree, literacy specialist

Cierra Scott, with distinction, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction

Sarah Thesier, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

Colton

Abraham Baxter, master’s degree, childhood education

Shannon Brown, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, English and creative writing

Madison Holden Cook, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

Jedidiah Mead, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, history and middle/secondary social studies education

Nicolas Ryan, with distinction, master’s degree, middle/secondary English education

Copenhagen

Julee Blackwell, master’s degree, childhood education

Sarah Wilder, master’s degree, management

Croghan

Macie Brouty, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Mallory Meyer, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction

Taine Millward, bachelor’s degree, art studio

Gretchen Monnat, certificate of advanced study, educational leadership

Amanda Zehr, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, music education

DeKalb Junction

Sheila Brice, bachelor’s degree, community health

Melinda Carr, with distinction, master’s degree, literacy

Kari Hance, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, biology and middle/secondary biology education

Heather Normoyle, bachelor’s degree, literature/writing

Leigh Storie, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

Depauville

Kevin O’Connor, master’s degree, literacy specialist

DePeyster

Emily Martin, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Dexter

Marisa Avenengo, bachelor’s degree, biology

Emily Backes, master’s degree, childhood education

Meghan Barnes, master’s degree, management

Emma Boice, with distinction, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction

Patrick Koelmel, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, history and middle/secondary social studies education

Robert Mulligan, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Nicholas Nortz, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction

Edwards

Camryn Bullock, bachelor’s degree, mathematics

Chelsea Ellis, with distinction, master’s degree, management

Willow Frizzell, bachelor’s degree, biology

Emma Gotham, master’s degree, literacy

Haven Gotham, with distinction, master’s degree, music education

Evans Mills

Michael Everett, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction

Rachael Everett, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

Brooke French, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Kaylee Johnson, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, criminal justice studies

Fort Drum

Lindsay Wendland, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

Glenfield

Bondeana LaMont, with distinction, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction

Gouverneur

Joshua Bennett, bachelor’s degree, international studies

Madyson Bloxham, bachelor’s degree, theatre

Lucas Carr, bachelor’s degree, criminal justice studies

Alissa Collier, with distinction, master’s degree, literacy specialist

Jenneca Cook, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, sociology and psychology

Lexi Currier, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, geology

Nazzarena Easton, master’s degree, childhood education

Kylie Helvie, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Daniel Leslie, bachelor’s degree, psychology and criminal justice studies

Kayleigh Orr, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Kate Rushlo, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, biology

Ashley Stowell, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction

Hannah Townsend, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

Melody Webster, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, art studio

Hammond

Hanna Ceresoli, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Ryleigh Gaige, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Blaine Youngs, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Harrisville

AJ Aebig, master’s degree, music education

Melissa Devereaux, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, geology and middle/secondary Earth science education

Autumn Frazee Brown, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

Leigha Laparr, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Tori Laparr, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Justine Schmidt, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Trenton Sullivan, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Henderson

Cassandra Forrester, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Jacob Hatch, bachelor’s degree, physics

Gianna Jones, bachelor’s degree, community health

Misty Rodriguez, master’s degree, management

Hermon

Hannah Deamer, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Heuvelton

Jordan Fisher, who is set to graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration

Victoria Scott, master’s degree, childhood education

LaFargeville

Michael Briggs, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Bethany Cratsenberg, master’s degree, educational technology specialist

Krysti Lovett, master’s degree, literacy specialist

Lisbon

Claire Donaldson, with distinction, master’s degree, literacy specialist

Koby Jordan, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Donica Robinson, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

Abbie Thompson, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, biology

Lowville

Elise Armstrong, with distinction, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction

Emily Beck, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

William Beyer, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

Olivia Brooker, master’s degree, literacy specialist

Angelina Burgy, with distinction, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction

Jaime Cook, with distinction, certificate of advanced study, educational leadership

Austin Goodheart, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, criminal justice studies

Kerrigan Mahoney, with distinction, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction

Ivory Mathieu, bachelor’s degree, English and creative writing

Kilian Stillman, bachelor’s degree, criminal justice studies

Storm Turck, master’s degree, management

Tyler Wells, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Tyler Widrick, with distinction, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction

Sierra Zehr, with distinction, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction

Madrid

Caitlin Ashley, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Marissa Johnston, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Cheyenne Planty, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, sociology

Andrew Sior, bachelor’s degree, arts management and art studio

Jaelynn Uppstrom, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Randall VanPatten, bachelor’s degree, graphic design and new media

Moe Webster, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

Mannsville

Madison Bauer, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, biology

Julia Rolando, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

Massena

Breanne Allen, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, women’s and gender studies

Emily Allen, with distinction, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction

Jessica Amo, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Savannah Arney, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

Emily Aumand, with distinction, certificate of advanced study, inclusive and special education

Shanley Burke, with distinction, master’s degree, literacy

Chase Cameron, with distinction, master’s degree, middle/secondary social studies education

Bridget Davey, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

Anthony Diagostino, certificate of advanced study, educational leadership

Josh Feickert, bachelor’s degree, sociology

Matt Ford, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, politics

Mekayla Fountaine, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, music education and music performance

Dani Fregoe, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, anthropology and archaeological studies

Megan Fregoe, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, theatre

Hannah Greco, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology and women’s and gender studies

Savannah Hargrave, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Jessica Hill, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Dia MacKay, master’s degree, childhood education

Megan McGowan, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Colin Michaud, master’s degree, management

Ana Miller, master’s degree, childhood education

Amanda Morris, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Kaitlin Murphy-Prashaw, with distinction, master’s degree, special education

Chloe Nemier, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction

Jamie Orlando, with distinction, master’s degree, special education

Shelby Perkins, master’s degree, childhood education

Sophia Post, bachelor’s degree, exercise science

Jonnileigh Price, with distinction, master’s degree, middle/secondary English education

Sarah Reagan, master’s degree, educational technology specialist

Gary Reyes, master’s degree, management

Riham Saoui, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, biology

Nicholas Southworth, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, English and creative writing

Jacob Stiles, bachelor’s degree, student-initiated interdepartmental major

Nicole Terminelli, with distinction, certificate of advanced study in educational leadership

Skyler Trumble, bachelor’s degree, environmental studies

Emily Ware, bachelor’s degree, criminal justice studies

Hannah White, master’s degree, childhood education

Kassondra Whoston, bachelor’s degree, exercise science

Nicholville

Nabrika Miner, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction

Norfolk

Cassandra Arno, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Brooke Beaudoin, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Danielle Emburey, certificate of advanced study, educational leadership

Leanne Greene, master’s degree, childhood education

Victoria Hall, master’s degree, childhood education

Tiffany Powell, with distinction, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction

Alyssia Simons, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Dante Viskovich, bachelor’s degree, history

North Lawrence

Wendie Boucher, with distinction, certificate of advanced study, educational leadership

Shane Murphy, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, literature/writing, middle/secondary English education and philosophy

Stephani Sherwood, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Kathryn Williams, with distinction, certificate of advanced study, educational leadership

Norwood

Andrew Butler, with distinction, master’s degree, special education

Jacqueline Butler, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Akaycia Colbert, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Hunter Dewey, with distinction, master’s degree, middle/secondary social studies education

Lyanne Garcia, master’s degree, educational technology specialist

Amanda Graham, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

Kady Hart, with distinction, certificate of advanced study, educational leadership

Cadence Hunkins, with distinction, master’s degree, middle/secondary biology education

Nathan Plantz, certificate of advanced study, educational leadership

Ogdensburg

Tanner Armstrong, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Sierra Ashley, master’s degree, management

Ashley Barr, with distinction, master’s degree, literacy

Teeghan Bell, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Alainnah Bonno, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Michael Briggs, with distinction, master’s degree, middle/secondary biology education

Taylor Briggs, master’s degree, management

Logan Brooks, bachelor’s degree, exercise science

Jamie Cox, with distinction, master’s degree, music education (K-12)

Tristen Cruikshank, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, biology and middle/secondary biology education

Melissa Fennessy, with distinction, certificate of advanced study, educational leadership

Shawn Granger, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, sociology

Desirae Graveline, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Madison Graveline, bachelor’s degree, theatre and psychology

Brandi Harris, with distinction, certificate of advanced study, educational leadership

Gary Ladouceur, bachelor’s degree, geology

Kali Martin, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Shelby Ross, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, mathematics and middle/secondary mathematics education

Joseph Schirmer, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Ryan Spaman, bachelor’s degree, environmental studies

Kelly Ward, with distinction, master’s degree, management

Trent Weston, bachelor’s degree, criminal justice studies and sociology

Oswegatchie

Zana Northrop, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, music education

Parishville

Brooke Hayes, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Philadelphia

Danielle Babcock, with distinction, certificate of advanced study, inclusive and special education

Louis Barreto-Nieves, bachelor’s degree, history and middle/secondary social studies education

Ayden LaFave, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, geology

Allison Medley, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction

Megan Payne, master’s degree, middle/secondary social studies education

Anaya Phoenix, bachelor’s degree, literature/writing

Port Leyden

Chelsea Hirschey, master’s degree, childhood education

Potsdam

Mardra Alvarenga, bachelor’s degree, English writing

Michael Amell, bachelor’s degree, biochemistry

Sunny Ashenagar, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Shelbie Baldwin, with distinction, master’s degree, management

Konnor Bigwarfe, with distinction, master’s degree, special education

Emma Blaiklock, master’s degree, management

Jennifer Blevins, master’s degree, literacy specialist

Matthew Booth, bachelor’s degree, biology

Shannon Boyle, with distinction, master’s degree, music performance

Mallorie Conroy, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction

Elizabeth Criscitello, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, English writing and community health

Shannon Donnelly, master’s degree, management

Taylor Druesedow, bachelor’s degree, community health

Amanda Felix, master’s degree, literacy

Jacob Fisher, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, mathematics and middle/secondary mathematics education

Mason Fuller, bachelor’s degree, arts management

Kambiz Ghazinour Naini, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, French

LaNeise Goggans, master’s degree, childhood education

Nolan Graziano, master’s degree, middle/secondary social studies education

Corson Green, bachelor’s degree, sociology

Eian House, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Kayla Jacques, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, music education

Donald Johnson, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, physics

Jeremy LaClaire, bachelor’s degree, exercise science

Joey Lashomb, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, music education

Sean Lougheed, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Joseph Malone, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, music education

Joseph Maroney, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Thomas McCabe, bachelor’s degree, history

Marissa McIntosh, bachelor’s degree, women’s and gender studies and psychology

Cyera McNamara, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Maggie Mitchell, master’s degree, management

Ellie Olwen, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Bridget Owney, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction

Katie Porter, with distinction, certificate of advanced study in educational leadership

Kristi Pruitt, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, literature/writing and middle/secondary English education

Alexandrea Quinn, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, history and middle/secondary social studies education

Brandon Rawson, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, geology

James Robinson, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Janellie Salcedo, bachelor’s degree, Spanish

Rose Sammons, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, music business

Laura Schappert, bachelor’s degree, biology

Emilee Smith, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Julia Steidle, with distinction, master’s degree, music performance

Sarah Stone, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Cameron Talcott, bachelor’s degree, speech communication

Rebekah Tardif, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, biology

Emma Thomas, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Cameo Torres, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Caroline Winstead, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, geology

Robert Woods, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, archaeological studies

Redwood

Hunter Beach, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Kayla Side, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction

Richville

Rachel Vachev, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Rodman

Julie Fish, master’s degree, childhood education

Rooseveltown

Anastasia George, bachelor’s degree, exercise science

Sackets Harbor

Trevor Blackford, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Emma Garnsey, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction

Jaylyn Glenn, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Michael Lind, bachelor’s degree, geology

St. Regis Falls

Skyelin Bradford, bachelor’s degree, exercise science

Conner Labar, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Karlee Lucey, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Kerrigan Rondeau, with distinction, master’s degree, literacy specialist

South Colton

Patty Klemk, bachelor’s degree, community health

Star Lake

Tori Cote, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Hailey Morey, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, history

Carly Watson, with distinction, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction

Theresa

Ambyr Bartlett, master’s degree, childhood education

Danielle Howard, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

Alison Morgan, with distinction, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction

Mindy Ortiz, certificate of advanced study, educational leadership

Matthew Peacock, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Zoey Riches, bachelor’s degree, music education

Three Mile Bay

Noah Strader, bachelor’s degree, history

Waddington

Alexandra Johnson, with distinction, master’s degree, management

Grace LePage, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Alexis VanPatten, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Watertown

Laura Atkinson, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

Samantha Bearup, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Gregg Bentz, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Heather Brydges, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

Juan Colon, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Megan Converse, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Dylan Davis, master’s degree, childhood education

Jonathan Davis, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Scott Elliott, with distinction, certificate of advanced study, inclusive and special education

Maggie Fredenburg, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Erin Gaffney, with distinction, certificate of advanced study, inclusive and special education

Aubrey Ganon, with distinction, certificate of advanced study, inclusive and special education

Bridgette Gates, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction

Stephanie Hagelin, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction

Charles Hartley, master’s degree, management

Larkin Harvey, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Kady Hoistion, with distinction, certificate of advanced study, college teaching

Cheyenne Jewell, with distinction, certificate of advanced study, inclusive and special education

Jasamin Kirk, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction

Gabriel Lafex, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Kemton Lampart, magna cum laude, bachelor’s and master’s degrees, business administration and management

Taylor McDonald, master’s degree, childhood education

Mariecheliz Mendez, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Teonca Merchant, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Hanna Misercola, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Tara Petrillose, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction

John Phelps, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Leah Rink, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Cailey Roberts, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Jackie Saint-Fleur, bachelor’s and master’s degrees, business administration and management

Michael Schlobohm, master’s degree, middle/secondary social studies education

Donald Shanty III, bachelor’s degree, computer science

Mikey Sibley, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, graphic design and new media

Abigail Sullivan, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Erica Thomas, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

Kelsey Tibbles, with distinction, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction

Nicholas Vecchio, bachelor’s degree, exercise science

Shania Wurtz, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Brianna Young, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Liam Zaffora-Reeder, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, music education

Wellesley Island

Alphonse Renzi, master’s degree, childhood education

Winthrop

Kirsten Arquiett, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, history

Genevieve Gonzalez, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Marissa Kelley, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, literature/writing and middle/secondary English education

Abigail Lyon, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Riley O’Neil, bachelor’s degree, biochemistry

Jenna Thompson, bachelor’s degree, biology

