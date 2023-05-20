SUNY Potsdam graduates
Adams
Heather Bailey, with distinction, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction
Libby Conners, with distinction, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction
Dylan Estal, with distinction, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction
Mackenzie Riordan, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Tyler Tamblin, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, music education
Quincey Zimmerman, with distinction, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction
Adams Center
Hanna Ambrose, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Doug Berry of, master’s degree, childhood education
Amanda Bingle, with distinction, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction
Samantha Bulterman, master’s degree, childhood education
Crystal Rivers, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Melissa Roberts, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
Paige Thomas, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
Alexandria Bay
Molly Clemons, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
Susie Erck, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Payton Ridley, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Christin Sanford, master’s degree, childhood education
Antwerp
Megan Green, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Brianna Iverson, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Katherine Peck, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Melissa Stephens, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Kaitlyn Thorne, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
McKenzie Whitmore, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Beaver Falls
Natalie Streeter, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, geology and middle/secondary Earth science education
Nicholas Sundberg, with distinction, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction
Black River
Arthur Campbell, master’s degree, music performance
Jordan Wilson, with distinction, master’s degree, management
Brier Hill
Rhianna Chapin, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Brasher Falls
Tahentahawi Chubb, certificate of advanced study, college teaching
McKenna Daoust, bachelor’s degree, literature/writing and middle/secondary English education
Keely Fetterley, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, community health
Paige Hewlett, certificate of advanced study, inclusive and special education
Mykenzie Murphy, bachelor’s degree, English and creative writing
Felicity Sarsfield, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, graphic design and new media
Brownville
Zachary Barker, bachelor’s degree, history
Calicum
Bianca Ellis, with distinction, master’s degree, management
Canton
Christina Adams, master’s degree, instructional design and educational technology
Ruby Azure, bachelor’s degree, computer science
Alexis Bessette, bachelor’s degree, physics
Shanelle Borth, summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology
Alexis Bradford, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Elijah Bulriss, bachelor’s degree, literature/writing
Michelle Burke, certificate of advanced study, educational leadership
Kati Caldwell, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Jonathan Carls, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, criminal justice studies and sociology
Michael Cougler, master’s degree, childhood education
Molly Denny, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
Jasmine Duvall, bachelor’s degree, arts degree in art studio
Ryan Geary, master’s degree, childhood education
Audrey Hagen, bachelor’s degree, art Studio
Bridget Hall, with distinction, master’s degree, music education (K-12)
Briana Humphrey, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Sarahanne Jackson, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Richard Lashock, bachelor’s degree, speech communication
Braydon LeVac, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Robert Martinez, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Sarah Measheaw, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction
Gabe Roberts, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, archaeological studies
Preston Santimaw, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, environmental studies
Charlie Sarkioglu, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, archaeological studies
Elisa Sergi, with distinction, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction
Hannah Stevenson, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Eben Thrasher, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Cheyenne White, bachelor’s degree, geology
Rebecca Woods, master’s degree, childhood education
Cape Vincent
Eliza Aubertine, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Ashlyn Eyles, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Alana Hoover, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Maura Sullivan, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, music education
Carthage
Casey Downing, with distinction, master’s degree, management
Kara Fahsel, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction
Scott Feathers, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
Marissa Holt, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Amario Jones, summa cum laude, master’s degree, management
Megan Keenan, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, archaeological studies
Connor Lafontaine, with distinction, master’s degree, middle/secondary social studies education
Kara Mulvaney, bachelor’s degree, English literature
Sarah Peck, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
Florencia Vidal, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
Castorland
Raegan Becker, with distinction, master’s degree, special education
Julian Mangano, master’s degree, management
Isaac Metzler, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction
Michaela Rice, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
Aaron Turck, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, exercise science
Amber Turck, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Chase Mills
Kyrsten Stone, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
Kate-Lyn Waldrif, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Cassidy Weaver, master’s degree, literacy specialist
Chaumont
Elizabeth Netto, master’s degree, childhood education
Josh Rogers, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Clayton
Meghan Caddick, with distinction, certificate of advanced study, educational leadership
Darien Cain, with distinction, master’s degree, management
Bryley Frederick, bachelor’s degree, history
Kyleigh Hummer, with distinction, master’s degree, literacy specialist
Cierra Scott, with distinction, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction
Sarah Thesier, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
Colton
Abraham Baxter, master’s degree, childhood education
Shannon Brown, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, English and creative writing
Madison Holden Cook, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
Jedidiah Mead, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, history and middle/secondary social studies education
Nicolas Ryan, with distinction, master’s degree, middle/secondary English education
Copenhagen
Julee Blackwell, master’s degree, childhood education
Sarah Wilder, master’s degree, management
Croghan
Macie Brouty, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Mallory Meyer, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction
Taine Millward, bachelor’s degree, art studio
Gretchen Monnat, certificate of advanced study, educational leadership
Amanda Zehr, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, music education
DeKalb Junction
Sheila Brice, bachelor’s degree, community health
Melinda Carr, with distinction, master’s degree, literacy
Kari Hance, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, biology and middle/secondary biology education
Heather Normoyle, bachelor’s degree, literature/writing
Leigh Storie, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
Depauville
Kevin O’Connor, master’s degree, literacy specialist
DePeyster
Emily Martin, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Dexter
Marisa Avenengo, bachelor’s degree, biology
Emily Backes, master’s degree, childhood education
Meghan Barnes, master’s degree, management
Emma Boice, with distinction, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction
Patrick Koelmel, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, history and middle/secondary social studies education
Robert Mulligan, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Nicholas Nortz, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction
Edwards
Camryn Bullock, bachelor’s degree, mathematics
Chelsea Ellis, with distinction, master’s degree, management
Willow Frizzell, bachelor’s degree, biology
Emma Gotham, master’s degree, literacy
Haven Gotham, with distinction, master’s degree, music education
Evans Mills
Michael Everett, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction
Rachael Everett, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
Brooke French, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Kaylee Johnson, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, criminal justice studies
Fort Drum
Lindsay Wendland, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
Glenfield
Bondeana LaMont, with distinction, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction
Gouverneur
Joshua Bennett, bachelor’s degree, international studies
Madyson Bloxham, bachelor’s degree, theatre
Lucas Carr, bachelor’s degree, criminal justice studies
Alissa Collier, with distinction, master’s degree, literacy specialist
Jenneca Cook, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, sociology and psychology
Lexi Currier, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, geology
Nazzarena Easton, master’s degree, childhood education
Kylie Helvie, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Daniel Leslie, bachelor’s degree, psychology and criminal justice studies
Kayleigh Orr, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Kate Rushlo, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, biology
Ashley Stowell, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction
Hannah Townsend, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
Melody Webster, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, art studio
Hammond
Hanna Ceresoli, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Ryleigh Gaige, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Blaine Youngs, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Harrisville
AJ Aebig, master’s degree, music education
Melissa Devereaux, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, geology and middle/secondary Earth science education
Autumn Frazee Brown, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
Leigha Laparr, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Tori Laparr, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Justine Schmidt, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Trenton Sullivan, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Henderson
Cassandra Forrester, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Jacob Hatch, bachelor’s degree, physics
Gianna Jones, bachelor’s degree, community health
Misty Rodriguez, master’s degree, management
Hermon
Hannah Deamer, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Heuvelton
Jordan Fisher, who is set to graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration
Victoria Scott, master’s degree, childhood education
LaFargeville
Michael Briggs, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Bethany Cratsenberg, master’s degree, educational technology specialist
Krysti Lovett, master’s degree, literacy specialist
Lisbon
Claire Donaldson, with distinction, master’s degree, literacy specialist
Koby Jordan, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Donica Robinson, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
Abbie Thompson, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, biology
Lowville
Elise Armstrong, with distinction, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction
Emily Beck, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
William Beyer, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
Olivia Brooker, master’s degree, literacy specialist
Angelina Burgy, with distinction, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction
Jaime Cook, with distinction, certificate of advanced study, educational leadership
Austin Goodheart, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, criminal justice studies
Kerrigan Mahoney, with distinction, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction
Ivory Mathieu, bachelor’s degree, English and creative writing
Kilian Stillman, bachelor’s degree, criminal justice studies
Storm Turck, master’s degree, management
Tyler Wells, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Tyler Widrick, with distinction, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction
Sierra Zehr, with distinction, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction
Madrid
Caitlin Ashley, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Marissa Johnston, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Cheyenne Planty, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, sociology
Andrew Sior, bachelor’s degree, arts management and art studio
Jaelynn Uppstrom, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Randall VanPatten, bachelor’s degree, graphic design and new media
Moe Webster, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
Mannsville
Madison Bauer, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, biology
Julia Rolando, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
Massena
Breanne Allen, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, women’s and gender studies
Emily Allen, with distinction, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction
Jessica Amo, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Savannah Arney, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
Emily Aumand, with distinction, certificate of advanced study, inclusive and special education
Shanley Burke, with distinction, master’s degree, literacy
Chase Cameron, with distinction, master’s degree, middle/secondary social studies education
Bridget Davey, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
Anthony Diagostino, certificate of advanced study, educational leadership
Josh Feickert, bachelor’s degree, sociology
Matt Ford, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, politics
Mekayla Fountaine, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, music education and music performance
Dani Fregoe, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, anthropology and archaeological studies
Megan Fregoe, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, theatre
Hannah Greco, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology and women’s and gender studies
Savannah Hargrave, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Jessica Hill, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Dia MacKay, master’s degree, childhood education
Megan McGowan, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Colin Michaud, master’s degree, management
Ana Miller, master’s degree, childhood education
Amanda Morris, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Kaitlin Murphy-Prashaw, with distinction, master’s degree, special education
Chloe Nemier, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction
Jamie Orlando, with distinction, master’s degree, special education
Shelby Perkins, master’s degree, childhood education
Sophia Post, bachelor’s degree, exercise science
Jonnileigh Price, with distinction, master’s degree, middle/secondary English education
Sarah Reagan, master’s degree, educational technology specialist
Gary Reyes, master’s degree, management
Riham Saoui, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, biology
Nicholas Southworth, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, English and creative writing
Jacob Stiles, bachelor’s degree, student-initiated interdepartmental major
Nicole Terminelli, with distinction, certificate of advanced study in educational leadership
Skyler Trumble, bachelor’s degree, environmental studies
Emily Ware, bachelor’s degree, criminal justice studies
Hannah White, master’s degree, childhood education
Kassondra Whoston, bachelor’s degree, exercise science
Nicholville
Nabrika Miner, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction
Norfolk
Cassandra Arno, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Brooke Beaudoin, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Danielle Emburey, certificate of advanced study, educational leadership
Leanne Greene, master’s degree, childhood education
Victoria Hall, master’s degree, childhood education
Tiffany Powell, with distinction, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction
Alyssia Simons, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Dante Viskovich, bachelor’s degree, history
North Lawrence
Wendie Boucher, with distinction, certificate of advanced study, educational leadership
Shane Murphy, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, literature/writing, middle/secondary English education and philosophy
Stephani Sherwood, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Kathryn Williams, with distinction, certificate of advanced study, educational leadership
Norwood
Andrew Butler, with distinction, master’s degree, special education
Jacqueline Butler, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Akaycia Colbert, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Hunter Dewey, with distinction, master’s degree, middle/secondary social studies education
Lyanne Garcia, master’s degree, educational technology specialist
Amanda Graham, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
Kady Hart, with distinction, certificate of advanced study, educational leadership
Cadence Hunkins, with distinction, master’s degree, middle/secondary biology education
Nathan Plantz, certificate of advanced study, educational leadership
Ogdensburg
Tanner Armstrong, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Sierra Ashley, master’s degree, management
Ashley Barr, with distinction, master’s degree, literacy
Teeghan Bell, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Alainnah Bonno, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Michael Briggs, with distinction, master’s degree, middle/secondary biology education
Taylor Briggs, master’s degree, management
Logan Brooks, bachelor’s degree, exercise science
Jamie Cox, with distinction, master’s degree, music education (K-12)
Tristen Cruikshank, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, biology and middle/secondary biology education
Melissa Fennessy, with distinction, certificate of advanced study, educational leadership
Shawn Granger, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, sociology
Desirae Graveline, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Madison Graveline, bachelor’s degree, theatre and psychology
Brandi Harris, with distinction, certificate of advanced study, educational leadership
Gary Ladouceur, bachelor’s degree, geology
Kali Martin, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Shelby Ross, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, mathematics and middle/secondary mathematics education
Joseph Schirmer, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Ryan Spaman, bachelor’s degree, environmental studies
Kelly Ward, with distinction, master’s degree, management
Trent Weston, bachelor’s degree, criminal justice studies and sociology
Oswegatchie
Zana Northrop, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, music education
Parishville
Brooke Hayes, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Philadelphia
Danielle Babcock, with distinction, certificate of advanced study, inclusive and special education
Louis Barreto-Nieves, bachelor’s degree, history and middle/secondary social studies education
Ayden LaFave, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, geology
Allison Medley, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction
Megan Payne, master’s degree, middle/secondary social studies education
Anaya Phoenix, bachelor’s degree, literature/writing
Port Leyden
Chelsea Hirschey, master’s degree, childhood education
Potsdam
Mardra Alvarenga, bachelor’s degree, English writing
Michael Amell, bachelor’s degree, biochemistry
Sunny Ashenagar, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Shelbie Baldwin, with distinction, master’s degree, management
Konnor Bigwarfe, with distinction, master’s degree, special education
Emma Blaiklock, master’s degree, management
Jennifer Blevins, master’s degree, literacy specialist
Matthew Booth, bachelor’s degree, biology
Shannon Boyle, with distinction, master’s degree, music performance
Mallorie Conroy, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction
Elizabeth Criscitello, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, English writing and community health
Shannon Donnelly, master’s degree, management
Taylor Druesedow, bachelor’s degree, community health
Amanda Felix, master’s degree, literacy
Jacob Fisher, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, mathematics and middle/secondary mathematics education
Mason Fuller, bachelor’s degree, arts management
Kambiz Ghazinour Naini, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, French
LaNeise Goggans, master’s degree, childhood education
Nolan Graziano, master’s degree, middle/secondary social studies education
Corson Green, bachelor’s degree, sociology
Eian House, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Kayla Jacques, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, music education
Donald Johnson, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, physics
Jeremy LaClaire, bachelor’s degree, exercise science
Joey Lashomb, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, music education
Sean Lougheed, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Joseph Malone, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, music education
Joseph Maroney, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Thomas McCabe, bachelor’s degree, history
Marissa McIntosh, bachelor’s degree, women’s and gender studies and psychology
Cyera McNamara, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Maggie Mitchell, master’s degree, management
Ellie Olwen, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Bridget Owney, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction
Katie Porter, with distinction, certificate of advanced study in educational leadership
Kristi Pruitt, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, literature/writing and middle/secondary English education
Alexandrea Quinn, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, history and middle/secondary social studies education
Brandon Rawson, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, geology
James Robinson, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Janellie Salcedo, bachelor’s degree, Spanish
Rose Sammons, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, music business
Laura Schappert, bachelor’s degree, biology
Emilee Smith, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Julia Steidle, with distinction, master’s degree, music performance
Sarah Stone, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Cameron Talcott, bachelor’s degree, speech communication
Rebekah Tardif, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, biology
Emma Thomas, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Cameo Torres, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Caroline Winstead, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, geology
Robert Woods, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, archaeological studies
Redwood
Hunter Beach, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Kayla Side, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction
Richville
Rachel Vachev, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Rodman
Julie Fish, master’s degree, childhood education
Rooseveltown
Anastasia George, bachelor’s degree, exercise science
Sackets Harbor
Trevor Blackford, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Emma Garnsey, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction
Jaylyn Glenn, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Michael Lind, bachelor’s degree, geology
St. Regis Falls
Skyelin Bradford, bachelor’s degree, exercise science
Conner Labar, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Karlee Lucey, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Kerrigan Rondeau, with distinction, master’s degree, literacy specialist
South Colton
Patty Klemk, bachelor’s degree, community health
Star Lake
Tori Cote, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Hailey Morey, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, history
Carly Watson, with distinction, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction
Theresa
Ambyr Bartlett, master’s degree, childhood education
Danielle Howard, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
Alison Morgan, with distinction, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction
Mindy Ortiz, certificate of advanced study, educational leadership
Matthew Peacock, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Zoey Riches, bachelor’s degree, music education
Three Mile Bay
Noah Strader, bachelor’s degree, history
Waddington
Alexandra Johnson, with distinction, master’s degree, management
Grace LePage, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Alexis VanPatten, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Watertown
Laura Atkinson, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
Samantha Bearup, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Gregg Bentz, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Heather Brydges, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
Juan Colon, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Megan Converse, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Dylan Davis, master’s degree, childhood education
Jonathan Davis, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Scott Elliott, with distinction, certificate of advanced study, inclusive and special education
Maggie Fredenburg, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Erin Gaffney, with distinction, certificate of advanced study, inclusive and special education
Aubrey Ganon, with distinction, certificate of advanced study, inclusive and special education
Bridgette Gates, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction
Stephanie Hagelin, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction
Charles Hartley, master’s degree, management
Larkin Harvey, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Kady Hoistion, with distinction, certificate of advanced study, college teaching
Cheyenne Jewell, with distinction, certificate of advanced study, inclusive and special education
Jasamin Kirk, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction
Gabriel Lafex, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Kemton Lampart, magna cum laude, bachelor’s and master’s degrees, business administration and management
Taylor McDonald, master’s degree, childhood education
Mariecheliz Mendez, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Teonca Merchant, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Hanna Misercola, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Tara Petrillose, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction
John Phelps, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Leah Rink, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Cailey Roberts, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Jackie Saint-Fleur, bachelor’s and master’s degrees, business administration and management
Michael Schlobohm, master’s degree, middle/secondary social studies education
Donald Shanty III, bachelor’s degree, computer science
Mikey Sibley, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, graphic design and new media
Abigail Sullivan, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Erica Thomas, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
Kelsey Tibbles, with distinction, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction
Nicholas Vecchio, bachelor’s degree, exercise science
Shania Wurtz, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Brianna Young, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Liam Zaffora-Reeder, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, music education
Wellesley Island
Alphonse Renzi, master’s degree, childhood education
Winthrop
Kirsten Arquiett, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, history
Genevieve Gonzalez, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Marissa Kelley, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, literature/writing and middle/secondary English education
Abigail Lyon, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Riley O’Neil, bachelor’s degree, biochemistry
Jenna Thompson, bachelor’s degree, biology
