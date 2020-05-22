SUNY Potsdam graduates
Adams
Dylan Estal, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, mathematics and middle/secondary mathematics education
Emily Estal, with distinction, master’s degree, literacy specialist
Gretchen Woodard, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
Adams Center
Katelyn Millay, master’s degree, childhood education
Alexandria Bay
Morgan Massey, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
Antwerp
Abagail Pedroza, cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration
Black River
Christy Newton, master’s degree, childhood education
Tessa Tanner, magna cum laude and with distinction, bachelor’s degree and master’s degree, childhood/early childhood education, and curriculum and instruction
Bombay
Chance Phillips, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, literature/writing and middle/secondary English education
Brasher Falls
Michelina DiMatteo, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Brownville
Haden Baker, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Canton
Janet Beaudin, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Levi Edwards, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, mathematics
Christine Fountain, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Kali Frank, bachelor’s degree, community health
Thomas Kuhn, bachelor’s degree, geology
Samantha Mace, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, mathematics
Chase McLaughlin, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, music business
Jose Megna, master’s degree, community health
Beatriz Ortiz, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, mathematics and Spanish
Kelly Smith, with distinction, master’s degree, literacy specialist
Katie Watson, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, computer science
Cole Zeller, bachelor’s degree, criminal justice studies
Cape Vincent
Katelyn Docteur, with distinction, master’s degree, literacy specialist
Carthage
Jennifer Bach, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
Heather Dunn, master’s degree, childhood education
Chad Edick, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Kaytlin Ennis, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Amy Hagenston, master’s degree, childhood education
Kyle Hall, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Alexis LaBarge, bachelor’s degree, graphic design and new media
Tiffany Queary, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Austin Schwartz, bachelor’s degree, computer science
Caitlin Stepanek, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/Early childhood education
Angela Zielinski, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, literature/writing
Castorland
Isaac Metzler, bachelor’s degree, history and middle/secondary social studies education
Aaron Turck, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Chase Mills
Brooke Lawrence, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Clayton
MemRee Byers, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Nicole Gokey, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Kerri Grant, bachelor’s degree, mathematics
Elysia Purcell, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
Amity Schoff, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, community health
Colton
Genevieve Carriere Fuller, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Gyle Dominy, bachelor’s degree, biology
Tanner Wilson, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree/master’s degree, mathematics and middle/secondary mathematics education
Dexter
Megan Biggs, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Benjamin Hanson, bachelor’s degree, English/creative writing
Katelyn Pitkin, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
Kyle Scordo, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
Edwards
Courtney Trudeau, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Evans Mills
Amiere Bell, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, theatre
Amy Boulden, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
Sierra Cullum, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, anthropology
William Davis, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, history
Breanna English, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
Rae Goodrich, bachelor’s degree, criminal justice studies
Carrie Kenzior, master’s degree, childhood education
Luke Latimer, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, mathematics
Daniel Ruiz, bachelor’s degree, psychology and criminal justice studies
Sara Sanders, master’s degree, childhood education
Felts Mills
Shelby Gill, bachelor’s degree, biology
Gouverneur
Kayla D’Agostino, bachelor’s degree, student-initiated interdepartmental
Tyler Daniels, bachelor’s degree, physics
Aleksandr Karabats, bachelor’s degree, English/creative writing
Allison McConlogue, master’s degree, English secondary education
Morgan Morse, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Cindy Rozo, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, Spanish
Ben Sitts, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration and politics
Alexander Weber, bachelor’s degree, English/creative writing
Arielle Wolter, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, biology
Morgan Young, master’s degree, childhood education
Hammond
Macaula Drake, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Abigail Hodgdon, bachelor’s degree, exercise science
Hannawa Falls
Zoe Loveless, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, theatre and dance
Amanda Wilson, bachelor’s degree, community health
Harrisville
Anisa Hotaling, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, biology and biology secondary education
Brendon Smith, bachelor’s degree, environmental studies
Hermon
Troy Lucas, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, biology
Heuvelton
Tabitha Brown, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, history
Andrew Streeter, bachelor’s degree, speech communication
LaFargeville
Ericka Farrell, master’s degree, childhood education
Lisbon
Aaron Armstrong, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Cassondra Chase, bachelor’s degree, speech communication
Brian O’Brian, bachelor’s degree, geology
Bridgett Oshier, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, sociology and criminal justice studies
Lorraine
Paula Mae Bluteau, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
Lowville
Heather Adsit, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Ellen Farney, bachelor’s degree, history
Jason Gould, bachelor’s degree, sociology
Megan Hill, with distinction, master’s degree, literacy specialist
Cassandra Storey, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
Madrid
Logan Barkley, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
Amelia Deon, bachelor’s degree, history
Claire Murphy, master’s degree, childhood education
Emily Pelkey, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Thomas Wensley, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Mannsville
Amy Johnson, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
Tricia Stevens, with distinction, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction
Massena
Andrew Bender, bachelor’s degree, environmental studies
Kassaundra Carron, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Reed Chapman, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Justus Cross, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Eric Fleury, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, environmental studies
Angela Harvey, with distinction, master’s degree, management
Logan Havican, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, literature/writing
Jessica Hurlbut, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
Bailey LaBarge, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, environmental studies
Makenzie LaBrake, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Bailey Nevill, bachelor’s degree, community health
Tiffany Powell, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Jeremiah Reagan, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Sophia Rusaw, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Hanna Siddon, bachelor’s degree, geology
Nicole Silver, bachelor’s degree, criminal justice studies
Ethan Snider, bachelor’s degree, biology and mathematics
Kyle White, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Tyler Young, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Jason Zembek, bachelor’s degree, environmental studies
Leah Zera, bachelor’s degree, community health
Natural Bridge
Abigail Leonard, bachelor’s degree, mathematics
Nicholville
Elizabeth Hursh, bachelor’s degree, community health
Mercede Reome, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Norfolk
Allison Bond, with distinction, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction
Carlos Bustos De Alvarado, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Holden Crary, bacherlor’s degree, archaeological studies
Rebecca Hasenauer, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, visual arts
Kylee Lashomb, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, biology
Spencer Paige, master’s degree, biology secondary education
Bailey Reid, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, speech communication
Matoaka Riedl, with distinction, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction
North Lawrence
Leanne Gardner, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Hunter Neufang, master’s degree, biology secondary education
Zaine Roberts, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology and criminal justice studies
Norwood
Jacob Beaulieu, with distinction, master’s degree, mathematics middle/secondary education
Kylee Deon, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, sociology
Jenna Fiacco, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, politics and English writing
Melinda Sharpe, master’s degree, childhood education
Jill Tardelli, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
Abigail Tessier, bachelor’s degree, art studio
Sarah Vivlamore, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
Ogdensburg
Jason Adams, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
Jadienne Averill, bachelor’s degre, psychology
Brianna Barber, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
Taylor Briggs, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Janell Cordwell, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Jamie Cox, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, music education
Jennie Dalton, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Megan Grady, summa cum laude, childhood/early childhood education
Gabrielle Johnson, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Adam Kelley, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Britney Lawton, with distinction, master’s degree, mathematics middle/secondary education
Riley Luckie, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Nolan Rishe, bachelor’s degree, environmental studies
Martin Sullivan, master’s degree, chemistry secondary education
Oswegatchie
Brenden Davey, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, computer science
Parishville
Olivia Collins, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, criminal justice studies and sociology
Allison Vitale, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Philadelphia
Kayla Barbarito, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Andrew Derouin, master’s degree, mathematics middle/secondary education
Potsdam
Austin Antle, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Jacob Bentz, bachelor’s degree, physics and mathematics
Emiley Berger, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
John Bittner, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, biology
Shannon Boyle, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, music performance
Christopher Carlini, master’s degree, management
Rachael Clements, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, theatre
Cassara Cole, bachelor’s degree, community health
Sarah Cooper, bachelor’s degree, community health
Aaron Correia, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, criminal justice studies
Sierra Dwinell, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, criminal justice studies
Jason Foster, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Morgan Gregg, bachelor’s degrees, biology and environmental studies
Steven Hayes, with distinction, master’s degree, social studies middle/secondary education
Elise Hejna, bachelor’s degree, biology
Gina Jackson, bachelor’s degree, speech communication
Cheyenne Larmore, bachelor’s degree, speech communication
Erik Laubscher, bachelor’s degree, community health
Brody LeCuyer, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Alex Love, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Alyssa Martin, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Jamey Merkel, master’s degree, community health
Ethan Mitchell, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, English/creative writing
Robert O’Brien, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, biology
Austin Older, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, archaeological studies
Kyle Prescott, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, English/creative writing
Benjamin Rawdon, with distinction, master’s degree, education technology specialist
Deb Rawdon, bachelor’s degree, history
Nicholas Rich, bachelor’s degree, history
Veronica Sapp, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Destiny Sokolowski, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Emily Sturdivant, bachelor’s degree, music and sociology
Bradley Sweet, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Brittany Van Tassel, with distinction, master’s degree, literacy educator
Joshua VanName, bachelor’s degrees, business administration and politics
Emily Willis, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, archaeological studies
Paul Yawson, bachelor’s degree, exercise science
Redwood
Caitlyn Burrows, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Rensselaer Falls
Zayne Frysinger, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, history and middle/secondary social studies education
Rodman
Cassandra Richardson, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
Sackets Harbor
Raymundo Garcia, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Lauren Harrienger, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Courtney McIntosh, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Alesha Roy, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, community health
St. Regis Falls
Carrie Bailey, with distinction, master’s degree, biology secondary education
Sara Brockway, bachelor’s degree, speech communication
Macy Fraser, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degrees, business administration and mathematics
South Colton
Ryan Brown, bachelor’s degree, history and middle/secondary social studies education
Star Lake
Tristan Burns, bachelor’s degree, economics
Syrena Haen, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Alexandria Hitchman, bachelor’s degree, English writing
Courtney Wendt, bachelor’s degree, speech communication
Theresa
Megan Brophy, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, exercise science
Logan Drake, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, biology and biology secondary education
Mark Kaleel, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, exercise science
Turin
Amanda Brown, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
Waddington
Allison Fobare, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
Kelsey Ruddy, bachelor’s degree, community health
Watertown
Katie Aldrich, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
Lucas Clark, bachelor’s degree, history
Allison Constance, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, graphic design and new media
Clancy Cox, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
Kyra Elliott, bachelor’s degree, music performance
Charles Hartley, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Georgdina Estrada Harvey, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Miranda Kolb, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, criminal justice studies
Meghan L’Huillier, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Andrea Lettiere, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Michael Lopez, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, computer science
Jenna Matthews, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
Kayla McCabe, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, biology
Briana McClusky, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
Kelly McGuigan, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, English/creative writing
Allison Medley, cum laude, art studio
Dylan Mitchell, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Tiffanny Montgomery, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Hunter Parker, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Aisha Rapant, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Xanara Ruiz-Gouty, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Douglas Seitz, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
Spencer Sharlow, bachelor’s degree, community health
Natalie Turner, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
Madison Underwood, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Bridget Webb, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
Sarah Weir, master’s degree, childhood education
Marissa Williams, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Samuel Wilson, summa cum laude, geology
Wellesley Island
Jessica Tifft, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
West Stockholm
Desiree Deon, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, philosophy
