The sun rises on SUNY Potsdam’s academic quad. Christopher Lenney/ Watertown Daily Times

SUNY Potsdam graduates

Adams

Dylan Estal, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, mathematics and middle/secondary mathematics education

Emily Estal, with distinction, master’s degree, literacy specialist

Gretchen Woodard, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

Adams Center

Katelyn Millay, master’s degree, childhood education

Alexandria Bay

Morgan Massey, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

Antwerp

Abagail Pedroza, cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration

Black River

Christy Newton, master’s degree, childhood education

Tessa Tanner, magna cum laude and with distinction, bachelor’s degree and master’s degree, childhood/early childhood education, and curriculum and instruction

Bombay

Chance Phillips, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, literature/writing and middle/secondary English education

Brasher Falls

Michelina DiMatteo, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Brownville

Haden Baker, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Canton

Janet Beaudin, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Levi Edwards, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, mathematics

Christine Fountain, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Kali Frank, bachelor’s degree, community health

Thomas Kuhn, bachelor’s degree, geology

Samantha Mace, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, mathematics

Chase McLaughlin, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, music business

Jose Megna, master’s degree, community health

Beatriz Ortiz, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, mathematics and Spanish

Kelly Smith, with distinction, master’s degree, literacy specialist

Katie Watson, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, computer science

Cole Zeller, bachelor’s degree, criminal justice studies

Cape Vincent

Katelyn Docteur, with distinction, master’s degree, literacy specialist

Carthage

Jennifer Bach, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

Heather Dunn, master’s degree, childhood education

Chad Edick, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Kaytlin Ennis, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Amy Hagenston, master’s degree, childhood education

Kyle Hall, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Alexis LaBarge, bachelor’s degree, graphic design and new media

Tiffany Queary, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Austin Schwartz, bachelor’s degree, computer science

Caitlin Stepanek, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/Early childhood education

Angela Zielinski, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, literature/writing

Castorland

Isaac Metzler, bachelor’s degree, history and middle/secondary social studies education

Aaron Turck, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Chase Mills

Brooke Lawrence, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Clayton

MemRee Byers, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Nicole Gokey, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Kerri Grant, bachelor’s degree, mathematics

Elysia Purcell, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

Amity Schoff, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, community health

Colton

Genevieve Carriere Fuller, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Gyle Dominy, bachelor’s degree, biology

Tanner Wilson, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree/master’s degree, mathematics and middle/secondary mathematics education

Dexter

Megan Biggs, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Benjamin Hanson, bachelor’s degree, English/creative writing

Katelyn Pitkin, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

Kyle Scordo, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

Edwards

Courtney Trudeau, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Evans Mills

Amiere Bell, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, theatre

Amy Boulden, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

Sierra Cullum, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, anthropology

William Davis, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, history

Breanna English, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

Rae Goodrich, bachelor’s degree, criminal justice studies

Carrie Kenzior, master’s degree, childhood education

Luke Latimer, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, mathematics

Daniel Ruiz, bachelor’s degree, psychology and criminal justice studies

Sara Sanders, master’s degree, childhood education

Felts Mills

Shelby Gill, bachelor’s degree, biology

Gouverneur

Kayla D’Agostino, bachelor’s degree, student-initiated interdepartmental

Tyler Daniels, bachelor’s degree, physics

Aleksandr Karabats, bachelor’s degree, English/creative writing

Allison McConlogue, master’s degree, English secondary education

Morgan Morse, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Cindy Rozo, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, Spanish

Ben Sitts, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration and politics

Alexander Weber, bachelor’s degree, English/creative writing

Arielle Wolter, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, biology

Morgan Young, master’s degree, childhood education

Hammond

Macaula Drake, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Abigail Hodgdon, bachelor’s degree, exercise science

Hannawa Falls

Zoe Loveless, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, theatre and dance

Amanda Wilson, bachelor’s degree, community health

Harrisville

Anisa Hotaling, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, biology and biology secondary education

Brendon Smith, bachelor’s degree, environmental studies

Hermon

Troy Lucas, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, biology

Heuvelton

Tabitha Brown, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, history

Andrew Streeter, bachelor’s degree, speech communication

LaFargeville

Ericka Farrell, master’s degree, childhood education

Lisbon

Aaron Armstrong, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Cassondra Chase, bachelor’s degree, speech communication

Brian O’Brian, bachelor’s degree, geology

Bridgett Oshier, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, sociology and criminal justice studies

Lorraine

Paula Mae Bluteau, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

Lowville

Heather Adsit, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Ellen Farney, bachelor’s degree, history

Jason Gould, bachelor’s degree, sociology

Megan Hill, with distinction, master’s degree, literacy specialist

Cassandra Storey, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

Madrid

Logan Barkley, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

Amelia Deon, bachelor’s degree, history

Claire Murphy, master’s degree, childhood education

Emily Pelkey, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Thomas Wensley, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Mannsville

Amy Johnson, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

Tricia Stevens, with distinction, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction

Massena

Andrew Bender, bachelor’s degree, environmental studies

Kassaundra Carron, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Reed Chapman, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Justus Cross, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Eric Fleury, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, environmental studies

Angela Harvey, with distinction, master’s degree, management

Logan Havican, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, literature/writing

Jessica Hurlbut, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

Bailey LaBarge, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, environmental studies

Makenzie LaBrake, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Bailey Nevill, bachelor’s degree, community health

Tiffany Powell, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Jeremiah Reagan, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Sophia Rusaw, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Hanna Siddon, bachelor’s degree, geology

Nicole Silver, bachelor’s degree, criminal justice studies

Ethan Snider, bachelor’s degree, biology and mathematics

Kyle White, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Tyler Young, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Jason Zembek, bachelor’s degree, environmental studies

Leah Zera, bachelor’s degree, community health

Natural Bridge

Abigail Leonard, bachelor’s degree, mathematics

Nicholville

Elizabeth Hursh, bachelor’s degree, community health

Mercede Reome, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Norfolk

Allison Bond, with distinction, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction

Carlos Bustos De Alvarado, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Holden Crary, bacherlor’s degree, archaeological studies

Rebecca Hasenauer, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, visual arts

Kylee Lashomb, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, biology

Spencer Paige, master’s degree, biology secondary education

Bailey Reid, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, speech communication

Matoaka Riedl, with distinction, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction

North Lawrence

Leanne Gardner, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Hunter Neufang, master’s degree, biology secondary education

Zaine Roberts, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology and criminal justice studies

Norwood

Jacob Beaulieu, with distinction, master’s degree, mathematics middle/secondary education

Kylee Deon, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, sociology

Jenna Fiacco, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, politics and English writing

Melinda Sharpe, master’s degree, childhood education

Jill Tardelli, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

Abigail Tessier, bachelor’s degree, art studio

Sarah Vivlamore, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

Ogdensburg

Jason Adams, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

Jadienne Averill, bachelor’s degre, psychology

Brianna Barber, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

Taylor Briggs, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Janell Cordwell, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Jamie Cox, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, music education

Jennie Dalton, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Megan Grady, summa cum laude, childhood/early childhood education

Gabrielle Johnson, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Adam Kelley, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Britney Lawton, with distinction, master’s degree, mathematics middle/secondary education

Riley Luckie, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Nolan Rishe, bachelor’s degree, environmental studies

Martin Sullivan, master’s degree, chemistry secondary education

Oswegatchie

Brenden Davey, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, computer science

Parishville

Olivia Collins, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, criminal justice studies and sociology

Allison Vitale, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Philadelphia

Kayla Barbarito, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Andrew Derouin, master’s degree, mathematics middle/secondary education

Potsdam

Austin Antle, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Jacob Bentz, bachelor’s degree, physics and mathematics

Emiley Berger, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

John Bittner, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, biology

Shannon Boyle, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, music performance

Christopher Carlini, master’s degree, management

Rachael Clements, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, theatre

Cassara Cole, bachelor’s degree, community health

Sarah Cooper, bachelor’s degree, community health

Aaron Correia, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, criminal justice studies

Sierra Dwinell, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, criminal justice studies

Jason Foster, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Morgan Gregg, bachelor’s degrees, biology and environmental studies

Steven Hayes, with distinction, master’s degree, social studies middle/secondary education

Elise Hejna, bachelor’s degree, biology

Gina Jackson, bachelor’s degree, speech communication

Cheyenne Larmore, bachelor’s degree, speech communication

Erik Laubscher, bachelor’s degree, community health

Brody LeCuyer, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Alex Love, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Alyssa Martin, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Jamey Merkel, master’s degree, community health

Ethan Mitchell, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, English/creative writing

Robert O’Brien, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, biology

Austin Older, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, archaeological studies

Kyle Prescott, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, English/creative writing

Benjamin Rawdon, with distinction, master’s degree, education technology specialist

Deb Rawdon, bachelor’s degree, history

Nicholas Rich, bachelor’s degree, history

Veronica Sapp, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Destiny Sokolowski, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Emily Sturdivant, bachelor’s degree, music and sociology

Bradley Sweet, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Brittany Van Tassel, with distinction, master’s degree, literacy educator

Joshua VanName, bachelor’s degrees, business administration and politics

Emily Willis, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, archaeological studies

Paul Yawson, bachelor’s degree, exercise science

Redwood

Caitlyn Burrows, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Rensselaer Falls

Zayne Frysinger, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, history and middle/secondary social studies education

Rodman

Cassandra Richardson, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

Sackets Harbor

Raymundo Garcia, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Lauren Harrienger, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Courtney McIntosh, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Alesha Roy, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, community health

St. Regis Falls

Carrie Bailey, with distinction, master’s degree, biology secondary education

Sara Brockway, bachelor’s degree, speech communication

Macy Fraser, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degrees, business administration and mathematics

South Colton

Ryan Brown, bachelor’s degree, history and middle/secondary social studies education

Star Lake

Tristan Burns, bachelor’s degree, economics

Syrena Haen, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Alexandria Hitchman, bachelor’s degree, English writing

Courtney Wendt, bachelor’s degree, speech communication

Theresa

Megan Brophy, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, exercise science

Logan Drake, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, biology and biology secondary education

Mark Kaleel, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, exercise science

Turin

Amanda Brown, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

Waddington

Allison Fobare, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

Kelsey Ruddy, bachelor’s degree, community health

Watertown

Katie Aldrich, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

Lucas Clark, bachelor’s degree, history

Allison Constance, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, graphic design and new media

Clancy Cox, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

Kyra Elliott, bachelor’s degree, music performance

Charles Hartley, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Georgdina Estrada Harvey, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Miranda Kolb, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, criminal justice studies

Meghan L’Huillier, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Andrea Lettiere, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Michael Lopez, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, computer science

Jenna Matthews, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

Kayla McCabe, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, biology

Briana McClusky, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

Kelly McGuigan, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, English/creative writing

Allison Medley, cum laude, art studio

Dylan Mitchell, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Tiffanny Montgomery, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Hunter Parker, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Aisha Rapant, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Xanara Ruiz-Gouty, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Douglas Seitz, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

Spencer Sharlow, bachelor’s degree, community health

Natalie Turner, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

Madison Underwood, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Bridget Webb, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

Sarah Weir, master’s degree, childhood education

Marissa Williams, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Samuel Wilson, summa cum laude, geology

Wellesley Island

Jessica Tifft, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

West Stockholm

Desiree Deon, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, philosophy

